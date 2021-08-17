‘I want to make sure that we look like the industry that we represent’: Harvey Mason Jr. on diversity

In The Know

Homeowner baffled by sister's ‘crazy’ financial request: ‘Why would you leave your new home so that she could move in?’. A woman can't believe a family member is demanding to live in her new house. She consulted Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum for advice. "So me and my boyfriend recently bought a house together," the Reddit poster explained. "My sister currently has a one-year-old daughter and recently found out that she is pregnant again. Last week, she asked if she could live in our house. "My sister currently has a one-year-old daughter and recently found out that she is pregnant again. Last week, she asked if she could live in our house. "I explained to her that as much as I would like to be able to help her, me and my boyfriend worked hard to buy a house, so we didn't want to go back to renting". "She immediately got really p**** with me," the Reddit poster said. "She said that I'm 'selfish' for buying a house when I don't want kids, when there are so many families, such as hers, who could use my house. "I haven't spoken to her since. Today, my father called me. I told him about how ridiculous my sister was being. However, he sided with her, although not nearly as crazily. He said that I should 'think about it' since I'd be doing my sister a 'favor'". Reddit users thought the sister's demand was absurd. "The next time your dad brings it up, tell him to give her his house," one user wrote