Warby Parker stock moves higher despite Q3 losses
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Yahoo Finance Live's Karina Mitchell looks at eyeglass supplier Warby Parker's positive moves in the market despite reporting Q3 losses.
Yahoo Finance Live's Karina Mitchell looks at eyeglass supplier Warby Parker's positive moves in the market despite reporting Q3 losses.
Shares of the Canadian pot-giant Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) jumped by as much as 35% in pre-market trading Friday morning. After the closing bell Thursday afternoon, Sundial released its 2021 third-quarter earnings report. While the company posted net earnings of $11.3 million in Canadian dollars for the three-month period, this positive financial development doesn't appear to be what's truly moving the stock this morning.
Share prices of AT&T (NYSE: T) hit a 52-week low of $24.54 on Nov. 4 after the company delayed the rollout of its C-band spectrum, a component of its new 5G network, pending an aviation safety review. CEO John Stankey, who took over the top spot last year, is returning AT&T to its telco roots after his predecessor ventured into a number of expensive, entertainment-related acquisitions. A key reason to consider AT&T stock is its wireless business, which has experienced strong growth.
Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi detail J&J separating its consumer and medical businesses.
Elon Musk sells more Tesla shares after creating a Twitter poll asking users if he should sell 10% of his stake in the company. Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman expains.
Inflation is at a 31-year high. But these Mad Money megatrends could help you fight back.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. ("AQN") (TSX: AQN) (TSX: AQN.PR.A) (TSX: AQN.PR.D) (NYSE: AQN) announced today that the Board of Directors has declared the following common and preferred share dividends:
ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH), the parent company of the e-commerce company Wish, recently posted its third-quarter earnings report. It also announced that its founder and CEO Piotr Szulczewski would step down next February but remain on the company's board. When Wish went public last December, it served over 100 million monthly active users (MAUs) with its discount marketplace, which mainly enabled Chinese merchants to sell their products to overseas buyers.
Nearly a week since it reported estimate-crushing earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2021, shares of rare earth metals miner MP Materials (NYSE: MP) are marching higher on Thursday, rising 9.1 % through 3:10 p.m. EDT. You can thank Jefferies & Co. for that. MP Materials may not be the lowest-cost miner of rare earth metals, admitted Jefferies this morning in a note covered by StreetInsider.com.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has usually played second fiddle to Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) in the market for discrete graphics cards, but it looks like it could gain an upper hand over its bigger rival in this lucrative space one day. Nvidia controlled 83% of the discrete graphics processing unit (GPU) market in the second quarter of 2021, increasing its dominance to the detriment of AMD, which held the rest of the market.
Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) are up 26.6% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. On Nov. 8, Roblox announced its earnings for Q3, which ended in September. Bookings (Roblox's sales equivalent) were up 28% year over year to $637.8 million.
The IRS makes inflation adjustments yearly, but this year they coincided with hot October inflation data
Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) was a market darling for much of the pandemic, but the image-based search engine has suddenly fallen out of fashion. The company faces significant headwinds from the economic reopening, which has pushed its audience away from some of its core use cases, including cooking, gardening, and home decor. This shift is one reason the company is struggling with user growth.
Johnson & Johnson CFO Joe Wolk sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the pharmaceutical company's announcements to split into two companies, one for consumer products and the other for medical device development.
For most of the past two years, all the focus has been on the coronavirus, but these biotechs have big plans to develop inoculations against other diseases, too.
The recent spin-off of its managed infrastructure business into a company called Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) removes a noncore business from its balance sheet. Also, management promised that the two companies would maintain the current combined dividend.
Consistent with the falling temperatures outside, investors are turning a cold shoulder to synthetic biology specialist Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) this week. As of the close of the trading session on Thursday, shares of Amyris have plunged 47% from their closing price of $14.09 last Friday. Beginning the week on an inauspicious note, Amyris reported third-quarter 2021 earnings after the market closed on Monday.
Both Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) raised their payouts last year and have done so for decades. It was December 2020 when healthcare giant Abbott Labs last announced a rate hike.
A look at the shareholders of Butterfly Network, Inc. ( NYSE:BFLY ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large...
Considering the incredible stock price run-up seen for Tesla stock over the past couple of years, some investors are likely thinking it's now too late to buy in on the electric vehicle (EV)-producing company and see similar gains going forward. Nio (NYSE: NIO) has managed to carve out a place for itself in the fast-growing Chinese EV market. In the third quarter, Nio delivered 24,439 vehicles for sale in the Chinese market -- up 100% year over year.
In this article, we discuss the 11 best utility stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the utility stocks and go directly to read the 5 Best Utility Stocks To Buy Now. The utility sector includes the companies that provide basic services such as water, electricity, and natural gas. The industry […]