  • S&P 500

    4,012.32
    +21.27 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,153.91
    +108.82 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,590.40
    +83.33 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,908.09
    +13.42 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.63
    +1.68 (+2.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.90
    -11.60 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    21.33
    -0.35 (-1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0600
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    -0.0440 (-1.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2017
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6920
    -0.1700 (-0.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,950.22
    +146.85 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    543.69
    -10.44 (-1.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,907.72
    -22.91 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

Warner Bros. Discovery stock falls on Q4 earnings bear, subscriber count miss

Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance Live looks at Warner Bros. Discovery shares following its mixed earnings report.

