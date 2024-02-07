Warner, Fox, Disney to launch sports streaming service

STORY: Fox, Walt Disney and Warner Brothers are teaming up to stream sports this fall.

The companies say the yet-to-be-named service they plan to launch will combine all of their various professional and college sports rights.

They also say it will try to target younger viewers increasingly opting out of cable in favor of what's online.

Media analysts say there are 40 million households in the U.S. that pay for high-speed internet access, but don't subscribe to pay TV.

The launch of the sports service signals a recognition there's a large market for sports outside of traditional TV.

A Disney executive called the plan “a smart defensive move with potentially huge upside.”

The service will be jointly owned by the three media companies, and provides them another way to monetize increasingly costly rights for sports footage.

They say it will offer an inclusive package which includes major TV sports channels including ESPN and FS1, as well as video to stream, like live sports.

Subscribers would also have the option of subscribing as part of a bundle from other streaming services like Disney+ or Hulu.

An all-sports digital offering is also likely to appeal to Amazon, Apple and Roku, which aggregate streaming video for millions of consumers.