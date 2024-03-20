What to watch at Fed meeting: Rate cut timing, balance sheets

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will wrap up its two-day meeting today and announce its monetary policy decision. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference addressing the decision.

Yahoo Finance Fed Reporter Jennifer Schonberger joins the Live show to break down the key developments investors need to watch during the March Fed decision.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino