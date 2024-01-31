Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,845.65
    -79.32 (-1.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,150.30
    -317.01 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,164.01
    -345.88 (-2.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,952.55
    -43.69 (-2.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.78
    -2.04 (-2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    2,052.90
    +2.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.96
    -0.27 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0811
    -0.0035 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9670
    -0.0920 (-2.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2675
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.0780
    -0.5120 (-0.35%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,560.81
    -961.77 (-2.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,630.57
    -35.74 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,286.71
    +220.85 (+0.61%)
     
BREAKING:

Fed holds interest rates at highest levels since 2001

Watch: Federal Reserve Leaves Rates Unchanged, Signals Cuts

WSJ

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged. “We want to see more good data,” Powell said. Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/Shutterstock

