Watch: Federal Reserve Leaves Rates Unchanged, Signals Cuts
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged. “We want to see more good data,” Powell said. Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/Shutterstock
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged. “We want to see more good data,” Powell said. Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/Shutterstock
The Federal Reserve held interest rates in a range of 5.25%-5.50% on Wednesday and sought to temper expectations on when the central bank will begin cutting interest rates.
“We need something to come in from the outside, or maybe some kind of miracle.”
(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s $55 billion pay package at Tesla Inc. was struck down by a Delaware judge after a shareholder challenged it as excessive, a ruling that would take a giant bite out of Musk’s wealth and put the fate of his companies in question.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s $55 Billion Pay Package Voided, Threatening World’s Biggest FortuneTrump Risks Losing More Than Half of Swing-State Voters If Found GuiltyByron Allen’s Latest Takeover Bid: Paramount for $14 BillionStocks Fall Most
Elon Musk is known for making shocking statements, but this one might take the cake.
(Bloomberg) -- US Treasuries pared their gains Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said it’s unlikely that the central bank will start cutting interest rates in March even as he expressed confidence that it’s reining in inflation.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s $55 Billion Pay Package Voided, Threatening World’s Biggest FortuneTrump Risks Losing More Than Half of Swing-State Voters If Found GuiltyByron Allen’s Latest Takeover Bid: Paramount for $14 BillionStocks Fall Most in 2024
Sam Dogen, a former Goldman Sachs analyst and now a financial blogger, has sparked discussion with his recent admission about the financial challenges of living in high-cost locations. Despite a significant net worth, Dogen highlights the harsh reality of maintaining a comfortable lifestyle in expensive cities. In 2012, Dogen retired at age 34 with a net worth of $3 million and authored the bestselling book “Buy This, Not That: How To Spend Your Way To Wealth And Freedom.” He has been living off
New York Community Bancorp played the role of rescuer during a regional bank crisis by purchasing some assets of the failed Signature Bank. Now it is experiencing some trouble of its own.
The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for NIO Inc. (NIO) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.
The growth-focused money manager added to these three existing positions on Tuesday.
When close to perfect earnings just aren't enough for bullish investors.
The latest trading day saw Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) settling at $14.20, representing a -0.35% change from its previous close.
Federal Reserve meetings in November and December added fuel to the S&P 500 rally but chair Jerome Powell won't want a repeat.
Paramount has long been viewed as a potential acquisition target.
How the Fed's decision on interest rates affects savings products, various types of loans, and credit cards.
Synopsys joins fellow AI leader Nvidia on the IBD Breakout Stocks Index as SNPS stock designs a new buy point.
The Federal Reserve takes center stage while Wall Street evaluates any lingering impact from the first batch of tech earnings.
Zacks.com users have recently been watching Albemarle (ALB) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.
The entertainment company had sued the Florida governor, accusing him of a “targeted campaign of government retaliation.”
(Bloomberg) -- New York Community Bancorp, one of the winners as regional lenders struggled and collapsed last year, plunged a record 46% as investors worried it’s now the harbinger of the industry’s next source of pain: commercial real estate.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s $55 Billion Pay Package Voided, Threatening World’s Biggest FortuneTrump Risks Losing More Than Half of Swing-State Voters If Found GuiltyByron Allen’s Latest Takeover Bid: Paramount for $14 BillionStocks Fall Most in 2024 as
If a trio of Wall Street analysts is correct, three lesser-known stocks could skyrocket in the new year.