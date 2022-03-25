U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,543.06
    +22.90 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,861.24
    +153.30 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,169.30
    -22.54 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.98
    +2.54 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.60
    +0.26 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.60
    -4.60 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    -0.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    +0.1510 (+6.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3189
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0600
    -0.2600 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,433.32
    +501.70 (+1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.79
    +2.26 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

Watch launch: OMEGA and Swatch team up for new 'MoonSwatch'

  • UHR.SW

Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses the hype behind the 'MoonSwatch,' a new high-end watch being released by OMEGA and Swatch.

  • XPO Is Accelerating Its Transformation With an Asset Sale

    XPO Logistics announced plans to sell its North American intermodal-shipping business for $710 million.

  • XPO Logistics expects $710 million in cash proceeds from sale of intermodal business

    XPO Logistics Inc. announced Friday that it expects cash proceeds of $710 million from the sale of its North American intermodal business to STG Logistics. The provider of freight transportation services said the unit had generated $1.2 billion of revenue in 2021, or 9.3% of total revenue of $12.81 billion, and had 700 employees. XPO said it will update its financial guidance when it reports first-quarter results, which is currently projected to be in early May, according to FactSet. "This dives

  • Three reasons why Barbara Corcoran says this housing market is best of her lifetime

    Real estate guru Barbara Corcoran offered up three reasons for the favorable environment: an initial delay in recognition of the investment opportunity has given the market longevity; the consistent rise of rents nationwide; and the persistence of low interest rates.

  • EXPLAINER: How the US and allies can freeze Russian gold

    The U.S. and its allies said Thursday they're moving to block financial transactions with Russia's Central Bank that involve gold, aiming to further restrict the country's ability to use its international reserves because of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Putin has been building his gold stockpile since 2014. HOW MUCH GOLD DOES RUSSIA HAVE?

  • Fed governor calls crypto 'just electronic gold'

    Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Friday played down the functionality of cryptocurrencies while again expressing his skepticism about a central bank digital currency.

  • Marijuana: Where Congress stands on cannabis legalization, reform efforts

    POLITICO Reporter Natalie Fertig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the recent increase in cannabis stocks as well as where Congress stands on cannabis legalization.

  • Here’s Why Upstart Holdings (UPST) Landed in Vulcan Value Partners’ Detractor List

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Vulcan Value Partners Large Cap Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Vulcan’s Large Cap Composite Fund delivered a 1.2% net return for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the Russell 1000 Value Index and […]

  • Why StoneCo Plummeted Today

    Shares of Brazilian fintech StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) were down big in Friday trading, with shares off by 12.8% as of 1:46 p.m. ET. While many other growth stocks were hurting today as investors took near-term profits and long-term interest rates rose, StoneCo announced a fairly large shake-up of its board of directors that will see one of the company's co-founders leave. On Thursday evening, StoneCo announced the retirement of three longtime board members and the appointment of two new members.

  • Why Tilray and Other Cannabis Stocks Popped Friday

    Canadian cannabis stocks popped Friday morning, led by Canadian grower Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), which jumped nearly 20% in early trading. Tilray gave back some of those gains, as did the stocks of peers Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). As of 1:36 p.m. ET, Tilray shares were 14.3% higher for the day.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Despite strong quarterly results, some investors got hung up on guidance for first-quarter deliveries.

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • Why Shares of DiDi Global, Alibaba, and JD.com Are Falling Today

    The situation between U.S. and Chinese regulators over Chinese stocks listed on U.S. exchanges continues to evolve.

  • Deutsche Bank Fired Senior Bankers Over Strip Club Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG fired a number of top bankers in New York after a tab run up at a strip club was expensed as legitimate business spending, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningChina Crash Mystery Grows as

  • Cannabis legislation is being used as a ‘political pawn,’ Entourage Effect Capital partner says

    Entourage Effect Capital Managing Partner Matt Hawkins joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the potential Congressional vote on marijuana legalization, the cannabis industry, and how cannabis companies are taxed.

  • Google's workers are increasingly critical about how much it's paying them

    At an all-hands meeting, workers pressed the company's executives about the competitiveness of their compensation.

  • 12 Biggest Agriculture Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss 12 biggest agriculture companies in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the agriculture industry, click 5 Biggest Agriculture Companies in the World. Agriculture Industry Dynamics Agriculture has evolved from basic farming practices into a highly diverse sector, with enhanced soil preparation techniques, crop nutrients for […]

  • Cannabis stocks rise amid potential federal legalization vote

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the top cannabis companies as federal lawmakers discuss voting on legalization.

  • Why Alleghany Is the Ideal Buffett Acquisition

    Over the years, Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) have been building up a huge cash balance. Earlier this week, Berkshire Hathaway said it would acquire the insurance giant Alleghany Corp. (NYSE: Y) for $11.6 billion. Berkshire Hathaway's deal is its largest since 2016 when it bought Precision Castparts for $37 billion.

  • Cathie Wood Buys Into a Biotech With a Covid Connection

    A biotech that's caught asset manager Cathie Wood's attention recently received FDA emergency authorization for a test of Covid antibodies.

  • Why Southwestern Energy, Tellurian, and NextDecade Were Rocketing Higher Today

    Shares of natural gas-focused companies Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN), Tellurian (NASDAQ: TELL), and NextDecade (NASDAQ: NEXT) were all screaming higher on Friday, up 14.7%, 19.3%, and 32%, respectively, as of 3:47 p.m. ET. All three companies are involved in the liquified natural gas space, and President Joe Biden and European leaders announced a new natural gas deal on Friday to help ween Europe off of Russian supplies. On Friday, Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a deal in principle to help Europe diversify its supplies of natural gas, which is primarily used for electricity and heating.