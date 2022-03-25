Watch launch: OMEGA and Swatch team up for new 'MoonSwatch'

MarketWatch

XPO Logistics Inc. announced Friday that it expects cash proceeds of $710 million from the sale of its North American intermodal business to STG Logistics. The provider of freight transportation services said the unit had generated $1.2 billion of revenue in 2021, or 9.3% of total revenue of $12.81 billion, and had 700 employees. XPO said it will update its financial guidance when it reports first-quarter results, which is currently projected to be in early May, according to FactSet. "This dives