Watch launch: OMEGA and Swatch team up for new 'MoonSwatch'

Shares of natural gas-focused companies Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN), Tellurian (NASDAQ: TELL), and NextDecade (NASDAQ: NEXT) were all screaming higher on Friday, up 14.7%, 19.3%, and 32%, respectively, as of 3:47 p.m. ET. All three companies are involved in the liquified natural gas space, and President Joe Biden and European leaders announced a new natural gas deal on Friday to help ween Europe off of Russian supplies. On Friday, Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a deal in principle to help Europe diversify its supplies of natural gas, which is primarily used for electricity and heating.