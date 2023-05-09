Watch: Pakistan Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan Arrested
Pakistan’s former prime minister, Imran Khan, was arrested Tuesday in Islamabad on corruption charges, government officials said. Photo: Aamir Qureshi/AFP/Getty Images
(Bloomberg) -- Investors shouldn’t count on the European Central Bank’s unprecedented bout of interest-rate increases ending in July, as the majority of economists currently predicts, according to Governing Council member Martins Kazaks.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Pay $215 Million to End Case on Underpaying WomenVanguard’s Trillion-Dollar Man Leads a Fixed-Income RevolutionWorld’s Biggest Pulp Producer Considers Trading With China in YuanPowell’s Bet Against Recession Looks Good — Minus t
WeChat is synonymous with the internet—at least for its 1.3 million users in China. WeChat is where they hail cabs, book flights, shop online, watch movies, and chat with friends.
Buffett said AI had the ability to "change everything in the world except how men think and behave," paraphrasing Einstein's words on the atom bomb.
"I wouldn't like to devalue climate change," Geoffrey Hinton told Reuters Friday. "But I think this might end up being more urgent."
The focus now shifts to U.S. inflation data due Wednesday, with economists expecting a 0.4% month-on-month increase in the core inflation rate. Traders will also watch out for India's inflation data, due later in the week, which will provide cues on the RBI's next rate hike moves.
Biden has wiped out $42 billion in student loan debt for PSLF borrowers, but millions of Americans remain in limbo as the battle for widespread forgiveness continues.
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) considers the country’s banking system to be protected from any spillover from issues in the sector globally, the country's economic affairs secretary said on Monday. Ajay Seth was speaking with reporters after the meeting of FSDC, which is chaired by the finance minister and brings together the leading regulators, including the country’s central bank. Asked whether the council, which was the first FSDC meeting since the 2023/24 Federal Budget was announced on Feb. 1, discussed India’s exposure to the Western financial system, he said it was not specifically discussed.
When we think about our digital footprints, we often think about liability: What if the things we post online, our candid photos and stray thoughts, prevent us from getting a job or promotion, a college acceptance, or a scholarship? When we die, however, our digital footprint becomes a record of our having lived—on an internet that demands to be constantly fed.
Hallador Energy (HNRG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 281.25% and 23.99%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
The Engadget staff has reviewed many smart home devices and these are the ones we think will work great in a new apartment or for anyone just getting acquainted with having a connected home.
Novavax is cutting about a quarter of its global workforce as the COVID-19 vaccine maker seeks to slash expenses while dealing with uncertain future revenue. The company said Tuesday that it expects to trim next year’s costs for research and development as well as selling, general and administrative expenses by about 40% to 50% compared to 2022. A Novavax representative said the cuts will affect about 20% of that workforce, or nearly 400 people, and some of the vaccine maker's contractors.
"The possibility that the federal government will soon be unable to finance its normal operations has become very real."
Walt Disney Co and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have been embroiled in an increasingly bitter dispute, starting when the company criticized a Florida law last year, which has led to dueling lawsuits. The entertainment giant sued the Republican governor on April 26 in federal court, claiming he was "weaponizing" state government in retaliation for the company's criticism of a law that banned classroom discussion of sexuality and gender identity with younger children. The company alleged DeSantis rallied the Republican-controlled legislature to strike back at "woke Disney" and seize control of an administrative district, created in 1967, that helped Disney develop theme parks and resorts.
(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. must pay Frank founder Charlie Javice’s defense costs in its suit accusing her of defrauding the bank in its $175 million acquisition of her college-loan-planning site.Most Read from BloombergPowell’s Bet Against Recession Looks Good — Minus the Credit Crunch and a DC StandoffTexas Mass Shooting’s Bloody Images Add to Fervor in Gun DebateWhy Airfares, Hotels and Cars Are Getting So Expensive for AmericansMitch McConnell Warns He Has No ‘Secret Plan’ to Solve U
Nearly three months ago, Hyundai and Kia unveiled software that was designed to thwart an epidemic of thefts of their vehicles, caused by a security flaw that was exposed on TikTok and other social media sites. Data from seven U.S. cities gathered by The Associated Press shows that the number of Hyundai and Kia thefts is still growing despite the companies' efforts to fix the glitch, which makes 8.3 million vehicles relatively easy targets for thieves. From Minneapolis, Cleveland and St. Louis to New York, Seattle, Atlanta and Grand Rapids, Michigan, police have reported substantial year-over-year increases in Hyundai and Kia theft reports through April.
America's debt ceiling was reached - again - on January 19, 2023 as the country exceeded its $31.4 trillion spending cap. The cap was raised to that amount in December 2021. As much terms like "ceiling" and "cap" are used … Continue reading → The post Debit Limit Ceiling Crisis Could Hit Your 401(k), Social Security and Medicare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities have detained a man for using ChatGPT to write fake news articles, in what appears to be one of the first instances of an arrest related to misuse of artificial intelligence in the nation.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Pay $215 Million to End Case on Underpaying WomenVanguard’s Trillion-Dollar Man Leads a Fixed-Income RevolutionWorld’s Biggest Pulp Producer Considers Trading With China in YuanItaly Intends to Exit China Belt and Road Pact as Relations SourP
Debt ceiling standoffs have negatively impacted markets in the past. Due to the lack of urgency, they don’t usually weigh on stocks until the projected default day is within two weeks, according to Bank of America.
Just 36% of respondents to a Gallup poll taken last month said they had either a "great deal" or "fair amount" of confidence in Powell. That was the lowest of any Fed chair since Gallup began the annual survey in 2001 when Alan Greenspan was in charge; the previous low was 37% for Janet Yellen, now Treasury secretary, during her first year as the central bank leader in 2014.
The G7 views the tax change as an acknowledgement from the Kremlin that it will have to continue selling its oil at a discount for some time.