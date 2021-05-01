U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,181.17
    -30.30 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,874.85
    -185.51 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,962.68
    -119.86 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.45
    -29.01 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.49
    -1.52 (-2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.80
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.99
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2022
    -0.0106 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    -0.0090 (-0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3821
    -0.0118 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3300
    +0.4060 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,643.26
    +2,311.84 (+4.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,340.36
    +55.26 (+4.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.34 (-0.83%)
     
Full coverage of Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholders meeting

Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger speak today.

Watch today: Berkshire Hathaway's Annual Shareholder Meeting

Log on to watch Yahoo Finance's livestream of Berkshire Hathaway's Annual Shareholder Meeting.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

WARREN BUFFETT: Investing is looking at the business itself and saying, what will those do over time? I bought my first stock when I was 11 years old. The progress of mankind has been incredible and that won't stop. Be sure to watch the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting live streamed on Yahoo Finance.

  • Oil Climbs Above $65 as Car-Fuelled Demand Sparks Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surpassed $65 a barrel, the highest since mid-March, as signs of strengthening demand from the U.S. to China stoked optimism that key markets are turning a corner in their recovery from the pandemic.U.S. benchmark crude futures rose 1.8% on Thursday for a third straight daily gain. Major cities in the U.S. are coming out of lockdown, with New York City aiming to fully reopen July 1 and Chicago broadly easing restrictions across industries. In Europe, the U.K.’s road-fuel sales are nearing last year’s summer levels. Consumption may also get a boost when China breaks for an extended holiday on Saturday, with mobility expected to climb to a record.“Eyes are on global demand,” said Gary Cunningham, director at Stamford, Connecticut-based Tradition Energy. “The U.S. is seeing many states ease restrictions and the opportunity for summer travel, and therefore petroleum demand, to have a significant rebound. If the U.S. sets pace and reopens,” the hope is other countries will follow.Oil’s rally took a pause in recent weeks with the resurgent pandemic in countries such as India, Brazil and Japan imperiling a worldwide return to normal demand. India has been hit particularly hard by a second wave that’s pummeled fuel consumption, prompting some refiners there to consider boosting exports in a bid to avoid deep cuts to crude processing.But commodities across the board have gained in recent sessions with broader optimism on the recovery in key economies and tightening supplies in raw materials lifting spot prices to near-decade highs. The premium on near-term deliveries over future deliveries for commodities tracked by the Bloomberg Commodity Index has jumped to the highest in over 15 years, signaling immediate physical shortages across different markets, a managing director at Pacific Investment Management Co. said.The market recovery is flowing through to big oil companies. Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s profit rose more than expected in the first quarter, while Total SE also had a strong start to the year. U.S. refiners have been inching up production ahead of the summer driving season. PBF Energy said it expects to run at higher rates in the second quarter, pointing to U.S. gasoline consumption already at 95% of normal levels and higher overall fuel demand.See also: Big Oil Revives Pre-Pandemic Levels of Cash Flow and ProfitHigher daily U.S. airport foot traffic and airlines adding more flights point to a summer travel season that may be “significantly more robust” than is being priced in, Bank of America Global Research said in a report.“Taken together, we believe these signals affirm that an eventual recovery in demand is a question of ‘when’ not ‘if,’ with risks that the pace may be quickening even versus very bullish GDP growth estimates,” analysts including Doug Leggate and Kalei Akamine wrote.Still, Covid-19 hotspots do pose some short-term risks to a sustained price rally and are starting to show in gauges of market health. The structure of the Middle Eastern Dubai benchmark flipped into a slight contango on Thursday, an indication that market tightness may be easing. Differentials for U.S. sour crudes fell to their weakest in at least two weeks on weaker demand from Indian refiners.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 retreats from record high, but posts 5.2% gain in April for best month since November

    Stocks fell Friday after a record-setting session a day earlier, with stocks taking a pause after strong earnings results and more encouraging economic data helped fuel the latest leg higher in risk assets.

  • A Busy Economic Calendar Puts the EUR, the Loonie, and the Greenback in Focus

    It’s a busy day ahead on the economic calendar, with Eurozone and member state GDP numbers and stats from North America in focus.

  • Stocks Move Lower As Traders Take Profits At The End Of The Month

    Meanwhile, WTI oil is trying to settle below $63.50.

  • EU hits Apple with music streaming charge in boost for Spotify

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU regulators accused Apple on Friday of distorting competition in the music streaming market, siding with Spotify in a case that could lead to a hefty fine and changes in the iPhone maker's lucrative business practices. The preliminary findings are the first time Brussels has levelled anti-competitive charges against Apple, although the two sides have had bruising clashes in the past, most notably a multibillion-dollar tax dispute involving Ireland. Apple, Spotify and other parties can now respond.

  • EU explores chipmaker alliance as alternative to foreign-funded megafab - sources

    PARIS/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union is considering creating a semiconductor alliance including STMicroelectronics, NXP, Infineon and ASML to cut dependence on foreign chipmakers amid a global supply chain crunch, four EU officials said. It would complement or come as an alternative to a possible foreign-funded factory, with the aim to double the EU's market share in semiconductors to 20% by 2030, a target set out by European internal market chief Thierry Breton. The EU Commissioner, who is seeking to persuade a leading chipmaker to site a major fabrication plant in the bloc, is due to meet Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger on Friday.

  • China's Ant-backed MYBank plans to expand rural reach

    BEIJING (Reuters) -MYBank, the online bank backed by China's Ant Group [688688.SS], said on Friday it aimed to serve 2,000 rural Chinese counties by 2025, more than doubling the current number of rural districts covered. MYBank also said it had served more than 35 million small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) at the end of 2020, a 70% increase year on year. Hangzhou-based MYBank, which was founded in 2015, said it kept a non-performing loan ratio at 1.52%, compared to the average of 2.99% ratio in China for SME loans as of last June.

  • Turkey wages war on cryptocurrencies, and investors lose a fortune

    Throughout Turkey, investors are distraught. Estimates vary for how much they have lost.

  • Got your third stimulus check? The IRS may now have bonus money for you

    The IRS is sending out more "plus-up" payments — will you get one?

  • Biden may have to relent on the SALT cap to get his tax plan through Congress

    President Biden announced the American Families Plan this week, and the proposal includes an increase the capital-gains tax to 39.6% for individuals with incomes over $1 million. Whether he gets it through Congress, however, is likely dependent upon whether he accepts some adjustment to the limitation on the deduction for state and local tax, or SALT. While Biden’s proposal currently keeps the $10,000 limit on SALT deductions in place, he may need to accept an increase, if not an outright repeal, to get key Democratic votes.

  • ‘This is not going to end well’: Billionaire Leon Cooperman says stock market will be lower a year from now

    Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman says he's a “fully invested bear” with “an eye on the exit.”

  • Avoiding Biden’s proposed capital-gains tax hikes won’t be so easy—or will it?

    Many taxpayers could avoid the tax by timing the realization of capital gains, but the elimination of the stepped-up basis loophole could mean the government would collect a lot of revenue.

  • Big Oil Is Boosting ETF Returns and ESG Funds Are No Exception

    (Bloomberg) -- The powerful rebound in oil prices has turned exchange-traded funds tracking fossil fuels into some of the best performing in the U.S. this year. Strangely, the rally in crude has been pretty good for products aiming to safeguard the environment, too.A quirk in the way many environmental, social and governance indexes are built means several ESG funds hold stakes in big oil producers such as Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp.Besides those two energy giants, the largest ETF in that category -- the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) -- has Hess Corp. and Marathon Petroleum Corp. among its stocks. The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) and FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund (ESGG) also count Exxon and Chevron as holdings.“This is probably one of the most ultimate ironies you could come up with,” said Eric Balchunas, ETF analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence. “Some ESG ETFs are made to be very close to the benchmark -- that way you don’t deviate too far away from the S&P, but you definitely dilute your ‘ESG-ness.’”As previously stuck-at-home Americans ramp up gasoline usage and embark on plane trips, oil prices are finally recovering, with Exxon and Chevron each up more than 25% in 2021.The rebound also has boosted funds such as the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) and VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH). They’re once again attracting investors, with OIH’s inflows already eclipsing its total 2020 intake, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. They have also outperformed the S&P 500 this year.The reason oil companies are featured in ESG funds, alongside more traditionally green stocks like Tesla Inc. and Enphase Energy Inc., comes down to the index methodology. The MSCI Inc. gauge that ESGU tracks screens for firms involved in civilian firearms, controversial weapons, tobacco, thermal coal and oil sands. Exxon comprises nearly 0.6% of the fund, compared with SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)’s almost 0.7% stake.A spokesperson for BlackRock Inc. said that ESGU aims to include companies with positive ESG characteristics across all sectors. The firm added that it offers other funds that explicitly screen out fossil-fuel companies, and aims to provide clients with options. BlackRock also is using proxy voting to take action against companies it thinks aren’t doing enough to manage climate-change risks.Meanwhile, Sue Thompson, head of SPDR Americas Distribution at State Street Global Advisors, noted the importance of offering a range of green options.“One size rarely fits all when it comes to ESG investing,” she said. “Different clients have different needs and views around the best way to achieve investment goals.”As for the ESGG fund, the aim is to provide exposure to all sectors, so it can be used as a core equity holding, said Chris Huemmer, senior investment strategist at FlexShares.“After an analysis of Exxon and Chevron on all metrics used for the energy sector, the companies scored high enough for inclusion under our best-in-class methodology,” he said.So far this year, ESGU has rallied 12% -- roughly in line with the S&P 500’s advance -- while EFIV and ESGG have each climbed more than 10%.The inclusion of oil companies in a green fund points to the lack of a clear definition -- at least in the U.S. -- for what constitutes ESG investing. Some funds like the Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (ESGV) take a more strict approach, excluding companies involved in adult entertainment, alcohol, tobacco, weapons, fossil fuels, gambling and nuclear power. Others such as Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) and First Trust Global Wind Energy Fund (FAN) are focused on just one aspect of the broader ESG universe.“I have seen products that either contain securities you wouldn’t think of as ESG or look very close to the S&P 500 benchmark,” said Bill Callahan, an investment strategist at Schroders. “Investors should look beyond just the name of a product that has ESG in the name, and look at what’s in the portfolio, and then decide if that meets their goals.”For some funds, the similarities to more mainstream indexes are intentionally designed, with the goal of allowing investors to hold the product as a core portion of their portfolio. BlackRock’s recently launched U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) does that, counting Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc. as its top stakes.“There is a market for somebody who really wants to tilt a little to ESG, but not go overboard,” Balchunas said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden administration wants to give the IRS authority to regulate the ‘wild west’ of paid tax preparers

    There are no requisite professional standards at the federal level. The president's American Families Plan wants to change that.

  • China Is Opting Out of US-Run Financial System

    If the U.S. government doesn’t lead financial innovation, China will leapfrog it and control the world’s emerging monetary infrastructure.

  • Ethereum hits a record: How much $1,000 would be worth today if you had invested earlier

    Growth of the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency is outpacing Bitcoin year to date.

  • Canceling student loan debt wasn't in Biden's speech — here's where that stands

    Is forgiving $50,000 in debt per person still on the table? Here's the latest.

  • Coinbase Backer Parlays ‘Fantasy’ Bet Into $4.6 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Before his bet on cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. became a multi-billion-dollar exit, Union Square Ventures co-founder Fred Wilson compared Bitcoin to science fiction.“We may be completely wrong, it may be a fantasy,” he said at a marketing conference in May 2013. That was shortly after he had invested $2.5 million in Coinbase, the U.S.’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, where people can buy and sell Bitcoin and other digital tokens such as Ethereum and Litecoin. “It’s straight out of a sci-fi novel, but sci-fi novels are the best things you can read if you want to invest,” Wilson said. “It’s a gut bet.”Eight years later, Wilson’s wager became Union Square’s most profitable exit. Earlier this month, Coinbase listed on Nasdaq and soared to $328.28 a share, catapulting the company’s valuation on a fully diluted basis to about $86 billion. That’s a ten-fold increase from its last public funding round in 2018 and valued Union Square’s stake at $4.6 billion by the end of the first trading day.Wilson will have to listen carefully to his gut to navigate the volatile cryptocurrency market and Coinbase’s rocky debut. But the large volume of cryptocurrency trading is good for boosting Coinbase’s revenue, and Bitcoin has been rallying again after hitting its lowest level since early March. Wilson has said that “one of the hardest things in managing a venture capital portfolio is managing your big winners.” On the day of the Coinbase listing, Union Square Ventures sold 4.7 million shares for $1.8 billion, according to securities filings.Coinbase isn’t Wilson’s first foray into a nascent technology trend but it’s certainly the largest payout. His New York-based venture capital firm has invested in more than 100 businesses and has had 10 public exits since the firm’s inception in 2003. Nine of those have reaped billion-dollar valuations on the day of their stock market debut, according to data from PitchBook and Securities and Exchange Commission filings compiled by Bloomberg.Wilson was an early believer in the social networks that defined the 2010s and oversaw Union Square’s biggest successes, including Twitter Inc.’s $24 billion valuation after the company went public in 2013, boosting the value of the firm’s stake to $1.2 billion, online gaming company Zynga Inc.’s $7 billion IPO in 2011 and Tumblr’s $1.1 billion purchase by Yahoo!.“Fred is driven by intellectual curiosity,” said Zynga founder and chairman Mark Pincus. “He didn’t get involved for the money.”Wilson declined to be interviewed for this article saying he doesn’t “think investors should be the focus of attention when the entrepreneurs and management create all of the value.”Union Square’s latest iteration of its investment philosophy homes in on companies with strong communities that “broaden access to knowledge, capital and well-being,” according to the firm’s website. “Coinbase is at the center of this” said Angela Lee, chief innovation officer at Columbia Business School where she teaches venture capital and leadership courses. “Most venture capital firms deviate from their investment thesis. Union Square is very disciplined. They’re very smart about taking a trend and breaking it into components.”Wilson began investing in 1987 at Euclid Partners, a small venture capital firm in New York, recalling it “wasn’t a stellar start” to his career, he wrote in his blog in 2008. Then the internet came along. Wilson co-founded Flatiron Partners with Jerry Colonna in 1996 and together they invested $150 million into early stage internet deals that turned into $750 million in the span of three years, according to Wilson’s blog post. “We were undisciplined and not diversified,” Colonna said in an interview. “We were a little too enthusiastic.” Colonna is now the CEO of executive coaching firm Reboot.io, where his work was described in a Wired article as: “This man makes founders cry.”Flatiron folded in 2001 during the dot-com bust, but Wilson carried those lessons to Union Square, Colonna said. “Fred’s not a Vegas gambler. He doesn’t throw darts at the wall and doesn’t just tag along to other people’s investments.”Wilson’s belief in connecting ideas, people and experiences on the internet through networks was in motion even before social media startups made it into his portfolio. The native New Yorker’s networking ethos was born out of the post-dot-com bubble era that ushered in early social networking startups or “Web 2.0” companies like Friendster, Orkut and Tribe.net. His views were first put into practice when he started his popular blog, AVC, in September 2003, shortly before he co-founded Union Square with Brad Burnham.Though his early posts revolved around family, hobbies and music, the blog expanded into tech, business and management and became a vehicle for sourcing investment ideas and connecting with entrepreneurs, he said in a March 2006 episode with Businessweek’s Cutting Edge podcast. “The process of writing helps me crystallize my thoughts about what’s interesting and what’s not interesting, what’s potentially strategic and what’s potentially risky about a particular sector.”One of Wilson’s earliest musings on cryptocurrency was in 2011, when he wrote that “an alternative currency with roots in peer to peer networks and based on an algorithm that is transparent to everyone is an idea whose time has come.” Union Square’s founding theory of seeking out emerging, fast-growing online communities has since evolved beyond original social media to include other blockchain and cryptocurrency startups like Stacks 2.0, an open network for decentralized apps and contracts on the blockchain, and even CryptoKitties, an Ethereum-based virtual game that allows players to adopt, raise, and trade virtual cats that kickstarted the craze for non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.Coinbase’s breakthrough listing was the buzziest investment in recent years for Wilson, whose enthusiasm has been more measured compared with crypto evangelists like investor Mike Novogratz or the Winklevoss brothers who started the Gemini digital asset exchange.In January 2018, Wilson wrote about locking in profits at a time when Bitcoin was taking off. “I know that many crypto holders think that selling anything is a mistake. And it might be. Or it might not be. You just don’t know,” he said. By the end of that year, Bitcoin had plunged over 70%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Dow Fell 186 Points Because Investors Sold Before May

    Stocks tumbled Friday, as many investors took recent stock gains off the table. Sell in April and head for the backyard may be the pandemic take on sell in May and go away.

  • Trump Scores $617 Million of Cash With Vornado From Tower Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors snapped up $1.2 billion of bonds linked to a San Francisco office tower that makes up much of Donald Trump’s fortune.The AAA slice of the commercial mortgage-backed security sold Friday with a discount margin, or risk premium, of 125 basis points over one-month Libor -- roughly in line with other recent office-tower deals.The bonds are being used to refinance a loan on the 555 California Street property in a deal that gives joint owners Vornado Realty Trust and Trump a $617 million payout.The complex, among the tallest buildings in San Francisco, is one of two Trump-linked office towers that Vornado is refinancing. The other is in New York. While Vornado majority owns them, Trump’s 30% stake is the most valuable part of his portfolio, making up about one-third of his $2.3 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The refinancing -- and cash windfall for Vornado and Trump -- comes months after several banks tied to the former president said they would no longer work with him after the deadly U.S. Capitol riot in January.‘Trump’s Poor Record’While the bond found strong demand, at least one investor was put off by the Trump connection.“We looked at the deal and it did not pass our Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) process because of Trump’s poor record (going back to the 1990s) of not only paying back investors, but being difficult when he runs into difficulties,” John Kerschner, head of securitized products at Janus Henderson, said in an interview.Kerschner said the offering priced tighter than some other “esoteric” office-tower CMBS deals with somewhat lower-quality properties, such as a recent deal underpinned by a loan on office towers in downtown Houston. On the other hand, the deal priced the same or slightly wider than some deals tied to higher-quality trophy towers, he added.Proceeds of the 555 California Street CMBS will fund improvements to the buildings and return about $617 million to the owners, according to a marketing document obtained by Bloomberg.“For a complex that couldn’t be sold last year, a large equity return is arguably the next best thing for the sponsor,” said Christopher Sullivan, chief investment officer at the United Nations Federal Credit Union. “It is a trophy property in a prime location with stable, high-quality diverse tenants and high occupancy for the area given the pandemic.”Sullivan sees risks, though. The loan is structured as interest-only throughout, which may increase refinancing risk, on top of moderate leverage. Moreover, one-third of tenants also have the option to terminate their leases, “which is not surprising given the level of leasing or space-requirement uncertainties. However, it may present net cash flow risk,” he noted.New York NextMeanwhile, the refinancing of the New York tower at 1290 Avenue of the Americas is “on deck,“ Steve Roth, Vornado’s chief executive officer, said in a letter to shareholders earlier this month.The refinancing comes after Vornado tried selling the two assets last year. It shelved the effort after not reaching its pricing goals.“We found investors to be uncertain, distracted and handicapped by inability to travel,” Roth said in the letter to shareholders. “As markets improve, we may well revisit other alternatives for these two buildings,” he added.Earlier this week, Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization and Donald Trump’s son, described the properties as “arguably two of the best commercial assets anywhere in the country.”Trump has at least $590 million in debt coming due in the next four years on other properties owned by the Trump Organization, more than half of which is personally guaranteed. Some of those properties, such as the company’s Washington, D.C., hotel and its golf resort near Miami, have suffered from plunging revenue during the pandemic.“We are one of the most under-leveraged real estate companies in the country relative to our assets,” Eric Trump said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.