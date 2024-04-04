Wayfair stock up on Evercore ISI upgrade, price target boost

Shares of Wayfair (W) are trading higher Thursday after Evercore ISI updgraded the company's stock. The firm has upgraded its rating on the homeware retailer to Outperform from In-line, while also raising Wayfair's price target to $80 per share due to the company's improving financial performance, driven by the implementation of cost-cutting measures.

