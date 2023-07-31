U.S. markets close in 5 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,585.57
    +3.34 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,485.01
    +25.72 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,329.92
    +13.27 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,996.29
    +14.75 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.46
    +0.88 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    2,008.60
    +8.70 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    24.90
    +0.40 (+1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1045
    +0.0026 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9490
    -0.0200 (-0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2854
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.1890
    +1.0490 (+0.74%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,352.84
    +49.51 (+0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    638.65
    -1.72 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,722.33
    +28.06 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,172.22
    +412.99 (+1.26%)
     

Wayfair stock rises on Piper Sandler upgrade

Julie Hyman
·Anchor

Wayfair shares soar after the stock receives an upgrade from Piper Sandler to "overweight" from "neutral" and a raised price target to $97 from $35. Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the reasons for the upgrade.