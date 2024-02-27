Advertisement
WBD, Paramount reportedly halt merger talks: CNBC

1
Akiko Fujita
·Anchor/Reporter

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) halts potential merger talks with Paramount Global (PARA), according to CNBC reporting. Yahoo Finance Live anchor Akiko Fujita breaks down the available details, noting recent buyout offers to Paramount including media mogul Byron Allen's $14.3 billion bid.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

