WBD, Paramount reportedly halt merger talks: CNBC

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) halts potential merger talks with Paramount Global (PARA), according to CNBC reporting. Yahoo Finance Live anchor Akiko Fujita breaks down the available details, noting recent buyout offers to Paramount including media mogul Byron Allen's $14.3 billion bid.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.