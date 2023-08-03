WBD's cost-savings during Hollywood strikes is 'a paradox': Reporter
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) President and CEO David Zaslav communicated his hopefulness to resolve negotiations with striking Hollywood writers and actors' unions. The entertainment studio-streamer has saved over $100 million during this strike, while also reporting an earnings miss this quarter. The Hollywood Reporter Media & Business Writer Alex Weprin details the content crisis WBD is facing ahead of 2024 amidst the writers and actors' strikes. "Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony, Disney, [they're] all testing technology," Weprin says on studios adopting AI and posting AI-related job openings, much to the chagrin of the striking Hollywood unions who are set to return to the negotiating table on Friday.