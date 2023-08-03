U.S. markets closed

WBD's cost-savings during Hollywood strikes is 'a paradox': Reporter

Akiko Fujita and Luke Carberry Mogan

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) President and CEO David Zaslav communicated his hopefulness to resolve negotiations with striking Hollywood writers and actors' unions. The entertainment studio-streamer has saved over $100 million during this strike, while also reporting an earnings miss this quarter. The Hollywood Reporter Media & Business Writer Alex Weprin details the content crisis WBD is facing ahead of 2024 amidst the writers and actors' strikes. "Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony, Disney, [they're] all testing technology," Weprin says on studios adopting AI and posting AI-related job openings, much to the chagrin of the striking Hollywood unions who are set to return to the negotiating table on Friday.