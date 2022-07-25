Weber replaces CEO Chris Scherzinger, stock plunges
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss news that Weber CEO Chris Scherzinger is stepping down and Alan Matula will replace him as interim CEO.
(Bloomberg) -- Google co-founder Sergey Brin instructed his advisers to sell his personal investments in Elon Musk’s companies in recent months after learning that he had a brief affair with his wife, according to the Wall Street Journal.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?VW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate
Ever since the legalization of recreational cannabis for adults in Canada nearly four years ago, I've maintained my stance that the marijuana stock market would ultimately be characterized by a select handful of big winners and scores of losers. What's important to understand is that the global cannabis market is slowly marching toward a couple of key inflection points within the next two years. My view is that Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) arguably has the best shot within its immediate peer group of benefiting from the market's rapidly changing dynamics.
Higher average selling prices drive Cleveland-Cliffs' (CLF) revenues in the second quarter.
These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7.2% to 13.6%, have been popular buys among billionaire money managers.
Twitter, BJ's Restaurants, and Tesla Motors -- rose 6%, 5%, and 13%, respectively, averaging out to an 8% surge. Business is slowing at Shopify's e-commerce platform. Shopify has fallen short of Wall Street profit targets in two of the past three quarters.
The likely recovery in delivery volumes should have investors in a tizzy
Newmont (NEM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -23.33% and 0.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are about to replay a script they have played out many times before - trying to convince investors they can get through a recession without skidding into the red. Analysts have been cutting share price targets and profit estimates for the Detroit automakers over the past several weeks, in tandem with downbeat outlooks for the global economy. One big difference from past slowdowns is that GM and Ford's U.S. dealers are not sitting on big inventories of unsold vehicles that would have to be discounted to sell.
(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk denied he had an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the liaison led the Google co-founder to order his advisers to sell his investments in Musk’s companies.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?VW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Gen
Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, Apple and Amazon are part of Zacks Earnings Preview.
The board of Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE:BAC ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 4.8% on...
VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will revenue growth reaccelerate from new 5G-driven consumer, business products and services?
Weber Inc. stock sank 18.8% in Monday premarket trading after the grill maker issued a sales warning for its third quarter and announced the departure of its chief executive, Chris Scherzinger. Preliminary quarterly results show sales of $525 million to $530 million with performance under pressure from factors like inflation, fuel prices and supply-chain challenges. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $532.7 million. Due to the ongoing factors impacting sales, the company has withdrawn its 202
The regulator has announced that nine cryptocurrencies listed on the Coinbase exchange, the most popular platform in the United States, are unregistered securities. A security is, according to the SEC, "an investment of money, in a common enterprise, with a reasonable expectation of profit derived from the efforts of others." The announcement came as the SEC and the Department of Justice filed charges against former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi and two others, accusing them of running an insider-trading scheme that earned them more than $1.1 million.
Economic slowdowns usually mean less demand for energy and industrial inputs like copper, steel, and iron ore. Chevron (NYSE: CVX), the iShares Gold Trust (NYSEMKT: IAU), and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) are three different ways to invest in energy, gold, and copper. Scott Levine (Chevron): While the markets have shown some signs of bouncing back this week, plenty of high-quality tickers haven't recovered.
In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks for inflation according to Redditors. If you want to skip our analysis of the overall consumer sentiment, go directly to 5 Best Stocks For Inflation According to Redditors. The inflation rate in the US is at a four-decade high, with the consumer price index (CPI) recording […]
These remarkable businesses have the tools and intangibles necessary to quadruple your money by the turn of the decade.
What to watch in markets on Monday, July 25, 2022.
Shares of Newmont Corp. dropped 2.5% toward a more than two-year low in premarket trading Monday, after the gold miner reported second-quarter profit that fell well short of expectations, as cost of sales jumped 33% while sales slipped. Net income declined to $387 million, or 49 cents a share, from $650 million, or 81 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 46 cents missed the FactSet consensus of 66 cents. Sales slipped 0.2% to $3.06 b
U.S. stocks continued to climb on Thursday for the third consecutive day, recording the best three-day Nasdaq gain since late May. However, one strategist reminded investors that he believed this is still a bear market.