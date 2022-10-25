U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,836.58
    +39.24 (+1.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,704.93
    +205.31 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,118.88
    +166.27 (+1.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,782.03
    +33.64 (+1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.86
    +1.28 (+1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.10
    +8.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    19.32
    +0.13 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9949
    +0.0075 (+0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0710
    -0.1630 (-3.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1467
    +0.0184 (+1.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.9310
    -1.0890 (-0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,489.64
    +274.56 (+1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.30
    +4.90 (+1.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,993.56
    -20.43 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

Weber stock soars after its biggest shareholder makes buyout offer

Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss shares of Weber after its largest shareholder makes an offer to acquire the grill maker.

