Wedding industry: Is one dress enough for a bride?
One wedding dress is just not enough for many brides. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, several celebrities wore multiple dresses to their weddings in order to increase engagement and sponsorship deals on social media. Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal, Josh Schafer, and Pras Subramanian discuss the state of the fashion industry, the average cost of a wedding, and the number of different dresses that a typical bride needs for their wedding day.