Week Ahead: Fed Interest Rate Decision, Housing Market, and TikTok Hearing

Yahoo Finance Video

There’s a lot heading your way the week of March 20th, 2023. Here’s what investors need to know.

After a week of banking turmoil, including the fallout from the Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) and Signature Bank (SBNY) failures, the focus will be on the Fed as Fed Chair Jerome Powell weighs whether or not to raise rates amid the recent bank events.

But some economists believe that the banking turmoil will force a softer position on rate hikes. What will end up happening? Tune into Yahoo! Finance Live on Wednesday for all things Fed-related.

Big week for housing…February’s existing home sales numbers will be released on Tuesday, while new home sales data will be released on Thursday.

Also, on Thursday, keep an eye out for TikTok CEO’s first-ever testimony before Congress, as some lawmakers continue to push for a ban on the social media platform.

Watch the video above to learn more.

