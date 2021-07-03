This week Bidenomics: Brag much?
Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman on President Biden's bragging on the economy: does he deserve it?
Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman on President Biden's bragging on the economy: does he deserve it?
For years, the Trump Organization's CFO got free cars, a luxury apartment and even walking-around money he paid no tax on. Wouldn't it be nice.
The Chinese Communist Party marked its centenary with tough talk by Chinese President Xi Jinping. That weighed on stocks in the region.
Ireland has joined a rebellion against Joe Biden's global deal on corporation tax as it seeks to maintain the low rate that has made it an EU haven for tech giants. The country is among nine others which have rejected the deal, with Ireland's finance minister saying it was not in a position to join the agreement due to proposals for a global minimum tax rate of at least 15pc which have been championed by the US. Ireland's refusal to back the shake-up will be viewed as a snub to Biden who has str
(Bloomberg) -- Six months after President Donald Trump helped incite a riot in the Capitol, prospects for his family business were surprisingly not that bad.Sure, some business partners were cutting ties and fewer tourists were staying at his hotel in Washington D.C., but he’d recently refinanced debt tied to one of his most valuable properties, Mar-A-Lago was bustling and he was teasing a new social media operation.Now, in the latest twist, the business and its longtime Chief Financial Officer
If they come for our Social Security and Medicare checks in a few years’ time – and there is an ominous chance that they might – the month just past will be worth remembering. It was in June 2021 that we got clear confirmation that we could rescue our country’s retirement system simply, fairly and without breaking a sweat. ProPublica, a nonprofit investigative public interest website, got hold of the secret tax filings of the superrich.
The U.S. Department of Education has canceled approximately $3 billion in student loans since President Joe Biden entered office in January 2021. The agency first forgave $1 billion in March for 72,000 borrowers with approved fraud claims against colleges, universities … Continue reading → The post Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Leah Gilliam said her constitutional rights were violated when state officials revoked the vanity plate she’s had for more than a decade.
Betterment CEO Sarah Levy joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss digital trading and increased access to the stock market.
The world leaders that have expressed their congratulations to Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party on its 100th anniversary.
Retirees and near-retirees may not need to reduce or eliminate their fixed income exposure out of a concern for higher global inflation and interest rates. Deluard’s argument is that a unique combination of demographic, economic, monetary and political forces in China will keep Chinese interest rates low and the Chinese currency stable in coming decades.
The Conference Board Chief Economist, Dana Peterson joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh’s comments on the economic recovery of America and the what we can expect moving forward in the labor shortage after the June jobs report.
Nuccio DiNuzzo/GettyTari Davis was at home in Milwaukee watching a movie with his two children just after midnight when he heard the sirens.It was Sept. 8, 2019, and the sound was not exactly foreign in the 43-year-old Black man’s neighborhood. Still, he grew concerned when the wailing kept getting closer, and more so when he got a phone call from his 19-year-old daughter’s fiancee, Kevin Brown.According to Davis, Brown didn’t say anything on the phone, but the father soon came to realize the 22
Rachael Aiken, Rockland Trust Vice President Portfolio Manager, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss outlook on the overall market amid the June jobs report.
My native Peru has begun its descent into hell. Western embassies are besieged by people seeking visas. Capital flight has started. There is talk of a military coup. And the result hasn’t even been declared yet.
‘This indictment is absolutely brilliant in the sense that it really puts Donald Trump between a rock and a hard place... They’re absolutely f****ed’
President Xi Jinping celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party with a defiant speech about foreign powers and Taiwan.
After yesterday’s indictment of Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, along with the company and the Trump Payroll Corporation, for tax fraud, Eric Trump took to the airwaves to defend his colleague and his family. While speaking to Newsmax on Thursday night, the middle son of Donald Trump decided to take his grievances in a unique, […]
This Fourth of July, celebrate the two forces the Declaration of Independence unleashed on the world: democracy and markets.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty ImagesThe final buzzer has sounded on the Supreme Court term, and Pride month is over. But on the day after the Court’s final release of opinions, the LGBTQ community got an unexpected surprise: The Supreme Court denied review in an eight-year-old case about a florist who wouldn’t furnish flowers for a same-sex wedding.That case, Arlene’s Flowers v. Washington is now, finally, over, and the gay couple (and the state of Washington, which was enforcing its non-discrimination
Chief Justice Roberts is often a consensus builder, but a conservative champion on civil rights, voting and religion.