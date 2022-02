ABC News

The U.S. issued a stark new warning Friday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin during the Olympics. "We can't pinpoint the day, at this point, and we can't pinpoint the hour, but what we can say is that there is a credible prospect that a Russian military action would take place even before the end of the Olympics," U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters at the White House. Sullivan said the United States still could not say whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had actually made a decision to invade.