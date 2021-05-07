U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,232.60
    +30.98 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,777.76
    +229.23 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,752.24
    +119.39 (+0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.63
    +30.21 (+1.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.82
    +0.11 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.00
    +16.30 (+0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    27.57
    +0.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2168
    +0.0100 (+0.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5770
    +0.0160 (+1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3990
    +0.0097 (+0.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.5820
    -0.5030 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,284.27
    +1,084.56 (+1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,480.91
    +45.13 (+3.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,129.71
    +53.54 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,357.82
    +26.45 (+0.09%)
     

This week in Bidenomics: Shortages bite

Nobody saw this coming a year ago, when coronavirus shutdowns caused an abrupt recession: A shortage of workers and goods is now holding back the economy.
Economists expected employers to create around 1 million new jobs in April, and the unemployment rate to drop. But they added just 266,000 jobs, and the unemployment rate rose. A big part of the explanation: widespread shortages—including workers—that have cut into production.

