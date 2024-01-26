The Week in Numbers: the recession that never was

STORY: From the U.S. recession that never was, to a costly warning from Elon Musk, this is the Week in Numbers.

2.5% was the growth in the U.S. economy over last year, shrugging off dire forecasts of a recession.

Expansion ran even faster in the final quarter as inflation pressures eased.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says it’s a victory for the president’s economic policies:

“The recovery is so strong and so widely shared because Bidenomics is not just about a post-pandemic rebound in demand, we have also focused on unsnarling supply chains and bringing more Americans into the labor force, which increases supply.”

$80 billion was the plunge in Tesla’s market value after boss Elon Musk warned that sales growth would slow.

The billionaire said the dip would come as the firm focuses on a new, cheaper model set to debut next year.

He also warned that ramping up output of the new car would be tough, due to the cutting-edge technology involved.

13.1 million is how many subscribers Netflix added over the fourth quarter - a record for the period.

It credited hit shows like ‘The Crown’, with one analyst saying it was clear the firm had won the streaming wars.

About $9.7 billion is the fine imposed by Brazil on mining companies Vale and BHP, and their joint venture Samarco.

That’s over a 2015 dam collapse that killed 19 people.

The companies can still appeal the decision.

And $3 trillion is now the value of Microsoft.

It crossed that threshold for the first time on Wednesday (January 24), but it still didn’t quite catch Apple for the title of world’s most valuable company.

The gains came as U.S. stocks soared to record highs one session after the other.