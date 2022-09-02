This week's top movers: Bed Bath & Beyond, Lululemon, Nvidia, Snap
Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith discusses volatile stocks over the past week.
The major stock market indexes relinquished morning gains in afternoon trading on Friday, dropping to lows for the day. Market players hit the exits on news that Russia will suspend natural gas pipeline shipments to Germany. The Nasdaq changed course, now down 0.5%. The S&P 500 has shed 0.2% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has dropped 0.2%. The Russell...
‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ sees a window to get rich. He might be right.
Nio's August deliveries soared year over year, but there are plenty of clouds on the horizon too.
(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc., determined to reduce the size of its sprawling delivery operation amid slowing sales growth, has abandoned dozens of existing and planned facilities around the US, according to a closely watched consulting firm. Most Read from BloombergGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USStocks Suffer Third Weekly Loss on R
Electric vehicle (EV) charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) gave investors a mixed fiscal 2023 second-quarter earnings report earlier this week. ChargePoint exceeded the high end of its prior guidance for revenue. The company had told investors to expect revenue of between $96 million and $106 million for the period, and it achieved $108.3 million in sales.
Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, OrganiGram Holdings, and Tilray Brands are all in the red yet again today.
A high-yielding dividend stock that pays more than 7% might sound too risky to consider. As a result, many dividend stocks are paying higher yields than they were a year ago. One healthcare stock that stands out for its high payout today is Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW).
Call me the world’s happiest cynic, then, because when I predicted the utter and catastrophic failure of Facebook’s rebranding as “Meta” starting less than a year ago, I genuinely didn’t think it would all unravel as quickly and ignominiously as it has. Horizon Worlds, Meta’s intended metaverse, went live in December and, my god, it has been downhill from there. The good news is that we’re getting a lot of free entertainment out of Mark Zuckerberg’s attempts to be “the face” of this dead-end transition, and the past few weeks have seen some real highlights, culminating with a transcendently embarrassing appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast last week.
Cathie Wood's ARK Invest cut its stake in Nvidia ahead of the graphic chipmaker's results last month. Now it's snapped up the stock which has dropped to a 52-week low.
Chinese stocks have come under pressure for various reasons over the past year and a half or so; a slowing economy has been one cause while domestic tussles with the regulators haven’t helped either, particularly for those in the tech sector. Another element keeping sentiment low and impacting performance has been the fear of de-listing for U.S.-listed Chinese stocks. This is on account of Chinese companies not meeting U.S. auditing standards. But the prospects of de-listing might be less likely
(Reuters) -Private equity firm Oak Street Real Estate Capital LLC has made an offer to acquire as much as $2 billion of property from Kohl's Corp and have the U.S. retailer lease back its stores, according to people familiar with the matter. Oak Street's interest offers Kohl's another chance to cut a deal after negotiations to sell itself to Franchise Group Inc, owner of the Vitamin Shoppe, for almost $8 billion fell through in July over the department store operator's deteriorating business prospects. Oak Street had sought to help finance Franchise Group's bid.
Here's everything we expect to see at Apple's Sept. 7 iPhone event.
Orchid Island Capital Corp. (NYSE: ORC) is a finance company that acquires, invests in and offers financing from U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Florida mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) initiated an IPO in March 2013 at a price of $14.50. Its monthly dividend of $0.135 returned an approximate annual yield of 11%. However, in the last few years, the stock price has floundered, and ORC has reduced its dividend payment several times. Orchid’s price had recently be
FuelCell Energy's (FCEL) third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings are likely to have benefited from the execution of projects and recurring revenues from long-term contracts.
Former Chase Chief Economist Anthony Chan and J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Jordan Jackson join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the August jobs report, labor supply, labor demand, rate hikes, and the outlook for the economy amid recessionary fears.
Five years after Amazon announced that it would buy supermarket chain Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, a big new change has just taken place -- on September 1, incoming chief executive Jason Buechel is taking over for John Mackey. "As a co-founder of Whole Foods, I've often explained my relationship to the company with a parent-child metaphor," Buechel wrote in a letter announcing his retirement to Whole Foods Staff in September 2021. The transition took nearly a year and, now, former Chief Operating Officer Jason Buechel is stepping in to lead the high-end supermarket chain.
Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.
Exploration and production businesses are witnessing big gains from a healthy crude price trajectory. Thus, Diamondback (FANG), Pioneer (PXD) & Matador (MTDR) are poised to benefit.
The S&P 500 broke below 4,000 this week, for the first time since the end of July. It has investors wondering: Does this mark the low point of a roller coaster ride? Stocks rose all last year, fell from January to June, rallied from July to mid-August, and now are falling again. According to Wells Fargo strategist Paul Christopher, it’s evidence that the stock rally is sputtering to a halt. Christopher writes that “Cracks in financial market liquidity are appearing,” and says of the S&P 500, “3,
Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) fell 6.3% this week compared to where they closed last Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as concerns over economic woes took the helm of the cruise ship operator. The tempest-tossed stock was buffeted this week by the prospects the Federal Reserve would continue its aggressive inflation-fighting stance and continue raising interest rates, a move that would make the cost of borrowing much more expensive for Carnival. In a bid to stay afloat during the lockdown portion of the pandemic, Carnival and cruise operator peers Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Royal Caribbean Cruises took on a lot of debt.