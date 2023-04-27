Weight loss drugs are 'huge market' for pharmaceuticals: analyst

Eli Lilly (LLY) shares climbed higher Thursday after the pharmaceutical giant released new data on its weight loss drug Mounjaro, which helps people with type 2 diabetes tackle obesity.

A large trial showed that patients lost, on average, up to 16% of their body weight using Tirzepatide.

Evan Seigerman, Senior Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Equity Research Analyst at BMO Capital Markets said the weight loss drug sector is a "huge market" for pharma companies to capitalize on.

The popularity of drugs like Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Ozempic and Wegovy have surged in the last two years, according to Goldman Sachs.

It's clear there's a growing market for weight loss drugs.

