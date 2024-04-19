Weight loss drugs and the many use cases in medical treatments

Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Ozempic and Wegouvy and Eli Lilly's (LLY) Zepbound are the leading names in the latest GLP-1 weight loss drug cycle, a trend that has seen a variety of use cases sprout up since these brand names' inceptions late last year.

Yahoo Finance Health Reporter Anjalee Khemlani explains the new use cases being found for this class of drugs, including infertility treatments and even benefits for Alzheimer's patients.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

