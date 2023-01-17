Wells Fargo downgrades Pfizer stock, citing need for a ‘COVID reset’
Shares of Pfizer are down after Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to Equalweight and lowered its price target from $54 to $50.
Shares of semiconductor stocks Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) were rising on Tuesday, up as much as 3.4%, 4.6%, and 2.2%, before settling into gains of 2.7%, 4%, and 0.6%, respectively, as of 1:42 p.m. ET. The sector-wide optimism was helped along by a positive note from Bank of America semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya this morning, along with continued optimism over moderating inflation and the broader economy. Arya wrote, "We assume a soft-landing (nonmemory semi sales down [less than 5% year over year], also confirmed by recent Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) results/outlook) as consumer chip inventory correction is completed by [the first half] and as industrial/auto chip pricing remains resilient."
Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) lost more than 50% of their value last year. The company faced two severe headwinds: surging interest rates and concerns about some of its tenants' ability to pay rent. Meanwhile, the company has gotten good news on some of its ailing tenants.
Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:AMC ) by...
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has ruffled some investors' feathers in recent weeks, as it has slashed prices of its electric vehicle (EV) offerings, first in China and then in Europe and the U.S. Ramifications from those moves continue to drive momentum in the stock. Today that momentum is to the upside, with Tesla stock jumping almost 7% at its morning high. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Tesla shares were still trading up by 4.6%.
These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.
On Tuesday, video game platform Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) published its key performance metrics for the month of December, and the numbers looked surprisingly good. Roblox is unusual in that it releases key metrics every month, in contrast to the more common corporate practice of releasing data once per quarter. To emphasize these results, Roblox had 61.5 million DAUs in December, up 8% just since November.
The conventional wisdom outlook for 2023 is mixed – most market watchers and economists would say that a recession is likely during the first half of the year, with disagreements centered more on the duration and depth of a downturn than its likelihood, and a rebound will come in the second half, leading to stock markets finishing this year about where they began. Weighing in from Morgan Stanley, chief Us equity strategist Mike Wilson notes the conventional wisdom, saying: “Both the sell and buy
A look at the shareholders of Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 55% stake...
Shares of the Chinese Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) traded more than 10% higher earlier today. Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) traded as much as 19% higher today but now only trade about 8% higher, while shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ: HIVE) were up about 14% but now are only up about 4.5%. Riot, Hut 8, and HIVE Blockchain are all Bitcoin miners, meaning their business model involves trying to mine as many Bitcoin as possible in the most efficient manner.
The bank's profit plunged 66% in the fourth quarter, with high expenses and weak investment banking revenue.
Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) has become one of the more popular stocks in the oil patch over the past year. Thanks to its innovative fixed-plus-variable dividend framework, Devon paid over $5 per share in dividends last year, giving it a roughly 8% annualized yield on the recent stock price. Devon's pain could become Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) gain.
Based on the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) should be added to one's portfolio. Wall Street analysts' overly optimistic recommendations cast doubt on the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric. So, is the stock worth buying?
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Ford (NYSE: F) are very different auto companies. Tesla focuses primarily on EVs, whereas Ford produces EVs and internal combustion engine cars. This video will answer which stock is a better buy.
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is off to a good start in 2023, with its share price up by 14% year to date. While the company's e-commerce and cloud computing segments are still under pressure from ongoing macroeconomic challenges, new business opportunities can help power the next leg of long-term growth. Let's discuss three reasons Amazon stock could make an excellent long-term investment.
The stock market has started 2023 on a positive note, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) in particular has performed quite well. Investors have watched electric car maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) very closely as the new year begins, and after seeing its stock perform horribly in 2022, the electric vehicle (EV) pioneer has mounted a healthy comeback. Shares of Tesla jumped 6% at midmorning on Tuesday.
Pfizer stock needs a "Covid reset," a Wells Fargo analyst said as he downgraded shares this week. In response, shares slipped Tuesday.
Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.
Investors have begun a new year, and during such times, they take an interest in either new investments or adding to positions. This also applies to dividend stocks, especially those that increase their payouts at least once a year. Knowing that, it will likely pay off for income-oriented investors to add to names such as Verizon (NYSE: VZ), Innovative Industrial Properties (IIP) (NYSE: IIPR), and Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY).
The chip sector is getting back on its proverbial feet after a challenging period, but not every stock is a winner.