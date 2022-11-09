Wendy’s reports earnings beat, strong sales in Q3
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for the fast-food chain.
Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss restaurant expansion, hiring, the key to maintaining strong culture, and the company's focus on the Sun Belt.
Three of the major equity indexes closed above their resistance levels Tuesday as most remain in near-term uptrends. Indicators reveal some headwinds remain present for the very near-term, while the sentiment data (contrarian indicators) are counterbalancing as bearish expectations remain very high and, in our opinion, represent potential for some sizable demand. On the charts, all the major equity indexes closed higher Tuesday with positive NYSE and Nasdaq internals as volumes rose on the NYSE and Nasdaq.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Nintendo's revised Switch sales outlook.
Wendy's Co (NASDAQ: WEN) reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 13.3% year-on-year to $532.57 million, missing the consensus of $539.41 million. Adjusted revenues increased 15.2% to $429 million. Global Systemwide sales improved 8.9%, with Systemwide sales in the U.S. rising 7.7% and International improving 18.3%. Global same-restaurant sales growth was 6.9%. The company-operated restaurant margin contracted by 10 basis points to 14.3%. General and administrative expenses rose 0.5% Y/Y to $
Consumer prices in Russia rose slightly for the seventh consecutive week at the start of November, data published on Wednesday showed, as the central bank tries to balance competing inflationary pressures across the economy. Russia's consumer price index rose 0.01% in the week to Nov. 7, the Rosstat federal statistics service said. Russia's economy is caught between short-term disinflationary pressures - aggravated by the call-up of more than 300,000 reservists to support Moscow's military operations in Ukraine - and longer-term trends that are likely to see prices rise, the central bank has warned.
CRYPTO UPDATE Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Wednesday, with Ethereum (ETHUSD) seeing the biggest change, tumbling 8.28% to $1,224.54. Seven additional currencies posted decreases Wednesday.
Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -109.52% and 36.48%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) today announces its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -153.85% and 49.93%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Hecla Mining (HL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 50% and 12.63%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down third-quarter earnings for Lucid.
ViaSat (VSAT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -540.91% and 13.26%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
These top-notch income stocks, which range in yield from 1.8% to 7.6%, are as rock solid as they come.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Roblox.
A rise in inflation and subsequent decrease in consumer spending have led to a startling stock market sell-off in 2022, with many companies hit hard by macroeconomic declines. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been one of the hardest hit, with its share price down over 46% since January. With its dominating market share in industries such as e-commerce and cloud computing, Amazon is well-positioned to regain its losses down the road.
Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$7.22m (up 55% from 3Q...
PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 69.23% and 3.55%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses a new analyst note cautioning investors ahead of Target earnings.