Wendy’s reports earnings beat, strong sales in Q3

Reuters

Consumer prices in Russia rose slightly for the seventh consecutive week at the start of November, data published on Wednesday showed, as the central bank tries to balance competing inflationary pressures across the economy. Russia's consumer price index rose 0.01% in the week to Nov. 7, the Rosstat federal statistics service said. Russia's economy is caught between short-term disinflationary pressures - aggravated by the call-up of more than 300,000 reservists to support Moscow's military operations in Ukraine - and longer-term trends that are likely to see prices rise, the central bank has warned.