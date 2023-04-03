We're moving closer to a recession: Strategist

If you're looking at the signs, it's evident we're moving ever closer to a recession. That's according to Sam Stovall, Chief Investment Strategist at CFRA Research. He joined Rachelle Akuffo on Yahoo Finance Live to share his outlook for the market ahead. Even with a strong performance by the S&P 500 (^GSPC) this year, earnings overall were down by about 4% in the fourth quarter and are expected to dip further, down 6.5% in the first quarter of 2023. Stovall says that steady decline in earnings implies that a recession is not far away.

Stovall says the real question is how deep the recession will be. That will be determined by how long, and how much, the Fed raises interest rates. Although the street consensus is one more, 25bps rate hike in May, CFRA Research predicts two rate hikes. And after those hikes, investors can expected to wait until 2024 to see interest rates decline again, according to CFRA Research. Enthusiasm around the market "will be toned down a bit" heading into the more challenging stretch between May and October. But, Stovall remains optimistic that in twelve months from now, share prices will be higher.

00:00:15 S&P 500 up 7% +, better than the historic average

00:00:44 We are moving "ever closer" to a recession

00:01:07 CFRA Research believes 2 rate hikes to come from Fed

