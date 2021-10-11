We're seeing 'the interconnectedness of the supply chain start to fail': Exiger President
Exiger President Brandon Daniels discusses supply chain constraints and the impact of inflation on the economy.
Exiger President Brandon Daniels discusses supply chain constraints and the impact of inflation on the economy.
Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick reports on the day's trending tickers.
Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive, said on Monday at a conference that cryptocurrencies will be regulated by governments and that he personally thinks bitcoin is "worthless." Dimon, head of the largest U.S. bank, has been a vocal critic of the digital currency, once calling it a fraud and then later saying he regretted the statement. This summer, JPMorgan gave wealth management clients access to cryptocurrency funds, meaning the bank's financial advisers can accept buy and sell orders from clients for five cryptocurrency products.
“I personally think that bitcoin is worthless,” Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) said Monday, reiterating a past remark. “So, if they want to have access to buy yourself bitcoin, we can’t custody it, but we could give them legitimate, as clean as possible, access.” JPMorgan started giving its wealth-management clients access to crypto funds in July.
In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that hedge funds prefer over Square. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds Prefer These 5 Stocks Over Square. Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ), the California-based payments firm, recently announced that it had signed a deal with social media platform […]
Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. Danny Vena (The Trade Desk): Advertising is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation paradigm shift. The company's cutting edge platform isn't bound by traditional constraints and has the ability to assess 12 million ad impressions and quadrillions of permutations every second.
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took another jab at bitcoin bulls on Monday, questioning the cryptocurrency's 21 million coin cap.
In this article, we discuss the 11 best 5G stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best 5G Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The rapid digitization of the world in the past year and a half, influenced […]
Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are running 6.6% higher in morning trading Monday on no news particular to the video game retailer, though its stock remains one of the most mentioned tickers in internet stock chat rooms. GameStop was, of course, one of the original so-called meme stocks that elevated the stock's market value earlier this year, and though it has pulled back from those early highs, small retail investors remain committed to its turnaround. Chairman Ryan Cohen has a vision of GameStop turning into an e-commerce giant for the video game industry.
Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, October 11. 2021.
Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the most successful investor in history. Today, a single share of Berkshire Hathaway's class A stock goes for roughly $427,000 -- up more than 2,247,000% since Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks in Berkshire portfolio that look primed to deliver wins.
We’re living now at the start of a great economic transition, from the fossil fuel economy to the ‘green’ economy. We’re seeing political moves to boost clean energy sources over fossil fuels, as well as to promote cleaner tech, especially vehicles. One immediate result is a wide array of companies, new and old, getting into the electric vehicle (EV) business and its auxiliaries, opening up new opportunities for investors. One particularly strong field for such opportunities: supporting infrastr
In this article, we discuss the billionaire Louis Bacon’s 10 tech stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of the billionaire’s hedge fund and go directly to the Billionaire Louis Bacon’s 5 Tech Stock Picks. Louis Moore Bacon is an American investor, philanthropist, and hedge fund manager of Moore Capital Management. The investment management […]
In this article, we discuss the 11 best space stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Space Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The space market has advanced by leaps and bounds in the past few years, […]
In other words, think of growth stocks that could potentially be unstoppable if they can make the most of the opportunities ahead. Here are three such growth stocks with explosive potential in the next decade and beyond, each riding an indisputable megatrend. You'd be hard-pressed to find a renewable-energy stock on a list of growth stocks, but Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) has pretty much all the characteristics that a stock with exponential growth potential should have: scale, a huge addressable market, and an underlying secular trend that's changing the world.
In this article, we discuss the 12 best software stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Software Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The software universe is the fastest growing market segment in the technology industry. According […]
Retail investors on Reddit are warming up to the Chinese tech giant again. Does that make it worth considering?
Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi preview the big earnings week ahead.
Whether investors realize it or not, they've borne witness to stock market history over the past 19 months. For investors with a long-term mindset, social media up-and-comer Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) might be one of the smartest stocks to buy right now with $1,000. A quick look at Pinterest's share-price performance since late July might put some investors off.
Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss Bloomberg reporting Jamie Dimon's latest comments on crypto.
Dividend stocks can help your portfolio thrive through thick and thin. In addition to generating reliable income and helping investors build wealth, high-quality dividend stocks also tend to hold up relatively well amid market volatility. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three high-yield stocks that you can count on to strengthen your portfolio.