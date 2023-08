Benzinga

Countless news headlines have been calling for a housing crash for the better part of a year, yet prices are still climbing in many parts of the U.S. According to data from Redfin, the median sale price has increased by over 9.38% since January and has fallen only 3.4% from the peak in May 2022. Despite rising mortgage rates, buyers are finding little relief in home prices because of the massive shortage of supply. According to an analysis from Realtor.com, the gap between single-family home con