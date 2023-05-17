Western Alliance leads regional bank stock rally

TipRanks

The assumption among most financial prognosticators is that a recession is most likely on the way, and one prominent name agrees it’s all but inevitable. Legendary investor Paul Tudor Jones sees a recession coming and even has an idea of when it will hit. The Tudor Investment Corp founder and billionaire expects a recession will come into play this fall, mainly as a result of the surge in debt and asset prices in recent years. Such activities are usually followed by an economic downturn. “Histor