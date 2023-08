Reuters

U.S. Treasury yields will fall in coming months despite clear signs the Federal Reserve is reluctant to consider rate cuts any time soon, according to bond strategists polled by Reuters who said the 10-year yield would not revisit its cycle peak. Although yields have mostly defied predictions in recent months and come in higher on a still-resilient economy and an inflation-focused Fed, bond strategists, mostly at sell-side firms, have clung to their expectations for declines. The median forecast for the 10-year Treasury note yield was 3.60% in six months, a slight upgrade from 3.50% in a July survey, and compared with 4.03% on Wednesday and a cycle high of 4.34% last October, the Aug. 3-9 poll of 41 strategists showed.