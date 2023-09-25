WGA, AMPTP reach tentative deal: Which shows will be back first?

The Writer's Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) have reached a tentative agreement. Alex Weprin, Media and Business Writer for the Hollywood Reporter, tells Yahoo Finance Live that late-night shows are expected to resume production within the next few weeks. However, the resumption of scripted movies and TV shows is going to depend more on a resolution in the ongoing strike by the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). The primary issues revolve around AI and streaming, as SAG-AFTRA asserts that compensation should be on par with what they receive for traditional linear television programs.

