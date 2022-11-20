What's next for former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes after 11.25 year sentence
What's next for former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes after 11.25 year sentence
What's next for former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes after 11.25 year sentence
The public will be urged to turn down their thermostats by two degrees this winter as a Government energy campaign is revived.
The couple were spotted at the soirée with their good friends Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Here's everything we know about her trial and sentencing so far.
House Democrats have proposed legislation that could end Trump tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations. If passed, this could implement some of the biggest tax increases in decades. But while these tax changes aim to make good on President … Continue reading → The post Tax the Rich: Biden to End Trump Tax Cuts on the Wealthy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Given CEO Warren Buffett's straightforward investing advice and a long track record of huge returns, it's not surprising that investors closely follow Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) every move. Berkshire's most surprising purchase in the third quarter was Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), the world's largest microchip manufacturer.
‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ is sounding the alarm — again.
Unhappy with the state of the portfolio after miserable 2022 stock market action? You are probably far from alone. Most investors have struggled to make headway in this year’s ongoing bear market, which has provided only short periods of relief. That said, with the year’s end getting ever nearer, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks the bears are showing signs of exhaustion and this spells good news for battered investors. “You’ve got to adjust your mindset to a
If your answer's yes, the biotech industry has you covered. Last week, two biotech companies independently announced some surprisingly good news that got the attention of investment banks on Wall Street. Ardelyx (NASDAQ: ARDX) is a commercial-stage biotech that markets a drug called Ibsrela for irritable bowel syndrome.
Oil stocks have taken a victory lap throughout 2022. Surging commodity prices are bolstering profits at a time when many companies are getting hit with inflation and softening demand. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) each not only pay a dividend but have beaten the S&P 500 over the past year.
The chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab recommends investors look beyond broad categories of value or growth. "This is time you want to look for great companies without putting blinders on."
Bear markets are awful. Three Fool.com contributors think new Warren Buffett stock Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), e-commerce titan Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and top semiconductor technologist ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) are buys during this bear market. Billy Duberstein (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing): While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, or TSMC, got a nice 10% boost on the news Warren Buffett took a big stake in the world's largest chipmaker, the stock is still down 50% from its all-time high and still trades for less than 15 times earnings.
With oil companies reporting massive profits after the recent spike in energy prices, many have been turning their attention to oil and gas stocks. One name, for example, that draws consistent attention is Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), a company with upstream operations that currently offers a mouthwatering forward dividend yield of 7.6%. Despite its popularity, though, smart investors will want to familiarize themselves better with the company, so let's look at some things that provide some insight into this leading energy stock.
2023 could be a big year for both Nio and Rivian, but one EV stock could rebound faster in the near term.
With that amount you could buy one of the following growth stocks -- or invest in all three. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) is a leader in the growing market of telemedicine. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is on its way to becoming more than a coronavirus vaccine stock.
The emerging picture of what went wrong suggests the crypto empire was a mess almost from the start, with few boundaries, financial or personal.
The energy industry can be a great spot for dividend investors. The sector tends to generate lots of cash flow, which companies can return to shareholders via dividends. Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) are three energy dividend stocks that three Fool.com contributors believe are no-brainer buys right now.
The surprisingly big jump in Medicare Part B premiums for 2022 reflects the sky-high cost of a controversial Alzheimer's disease drug. The premium hike will put more than a dent in the newly increased Social Security cost-of-living allowance, which worked out … Continue reading → The post Why 2022 Medicare Part B Premiums Soared appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Microsoft Corporation ( NASDAQ:MSFT ). The company's stock saw...
John Ray, the new CEO of fallen cryptocurrency exchange FTX, is wasting no time. Ray, who served as the liquidator of insolvent energy brokerage Enron, has just announced that he has hired an outside counsel to review FTX's assets and decide how to proceed. "The FTX debtors have engaged Perella Weinberg Partners LP as lead investment bank and commenced preparation of certain businesses for sale or reorganization," Ray's office said in a statement on November 19.