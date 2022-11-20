U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,965.34
    +18.78 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,745.69
    +199.39 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,146.06
    +1.06 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,849.73
    +10.61 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.11
    -1.53 (-1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.00
    -11.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    20.98
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0323
    -0.0043 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    +0.0430 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1888
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.2100
    -0.0360 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,578.18
    -56.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.37
    -3.71 (-0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.52
    +38.98 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.83 (-0.11%)
     

What's next for former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes after 11.25 year sentence

