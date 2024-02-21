What's Speaker Johnson's Next Move?
Bloomberg's Julie Fine and Jordan Fabian discuss a letter from the House Freedom Caucus that may potentially make things difficult for Speaker Mike Johnson in regards to government funding. They also talk about what Speaker Johnson needs to get done as the possibility of a government shutdown looms and President Biden forgiving $1.2 Billion in student loans to target younger voters. Both Julie Fine and Jordan Fabian speak with Kailey Leinz and Joe Mathieu on Bloomberg's "Balance of Power."