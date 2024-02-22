What's turning traders more bullish in 2024?

Traders are turning bullish on US equity markets and the economy, according to Charles Schwab's latest Trader Client Sentiment Report. Charles Schwab Head of Trading Services James Kostulias discusses the macroeconomic conditions that are enabling increasingly bullish behaviors from over half of traders.

"It's a combination of the macroeconomics and the overall economy and feeling a little bit better there," Kostulias explains to Yahoo Finance. "You'll also see in the numbers, trader confidence has risen a lot as well up to almost 70%, up 20% from the last quarter. I think that confidence does get driven by the macroeconomic factors, but it's also driven by the fact that we're finding traders being more and more analytical, more and more research-based, leveraging the tools, leveraging platforms, leveraging education and content... in order to make those decisions."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.