This is where prices aren't rising

Reuters

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -H&M's sales jumped from March to May compared to a year earlier as pandemic restrictions eased in many markets and online demand stayed strong but revenue was still well below 2019 levels. The world's second-biggest fashion retailer said on Tuesday sales were up 62% year on year in the period - its fiscal second quarter - or 75% measured in local currencies, to 46.5 billion crowns ($5.59 billion). "As more people are vaccinated a number of markets have gradually allowed stores to reopen and the H&M group's strong recovery continues," the company said in a statement.