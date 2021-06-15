This is where prices aren't rising
Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, Julie Hyman, and Rick Newman discuss where inflation is rising, and where it’s not.
Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, Julie Hyman, and Rick Newman discuss where inflation is rising, and where it’s not.
(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG revamped the units seeking to detect and prevent financial crimes after a number of recent compliance issues risk undermining progress in Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing’s turnaround plan.Chief Administrative Officer Stefan Simon, in a memo to employees Tuesday, announced a reorganization of his business into six units, with the aim of reshaping the bank’s anti financial crime efforts. As part of the changes, Mary Kirwan, a former Credit Suisse Group AG e
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -H&M's sales jumped from March to May compared to a year earlier as pandemic restrictions eased in many markets and online demand stayed strong but revenue was still well below 2019 levels. The world's second-biggest fashion retailer said on Tuesday sales were up 62% year on year in the period - its fiscal second quarter - or 75% measured in local currencies, to 46.5 billion crowns ($5.59 billion). "As more people are vaccinated a number of markets have gradually allowed stores to reopen and the H&M group's strong recovery continues," the company said in a statement.
(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s financial regulator reprimanded the local entities of AIA Group Ltd., Aviva Plc and Prudential Plc for breaching requirements related to risk management and supervisors’ pay.The Monetary Authority of Singapore found numerous instances where supervisors at these firms were paid in contravention of requirements under the Financial Advisers Act, relating to the sale of investment products and premium life policies, it said in a statement on Tuesday.MAS also reprimanded Pe
(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks declined from all-time highs a investors mulled the consequences of a drop in retail sales and an uptick in producer prices ahead of a key Federal Reserve meeting. Crude oil traded at the highest level since 2018.The real estate, materials and consumer staples sectors pushed the benchmark S&P 500 index lower, while energy shares were in the green. The 10-year Treasury yield was little changed after Commerce Department figures showed retail sales declined in May.“There’
The IRS unveiled the tool Monday for people who made too little to file a tax return.
(Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Inc. Chief Executive Officer Anthony Tan said he’s confident the merger of the ride-hailing and food-delivery giant and a U.S. blank-check company will be completed by year-end, following a delay caused by a review of its financials.The Singapore-based startup last week postponed the expected completion of the deal with Altimeter Growth Corp. -- set to be one of the largest-ever mergers with a special purpose acquisition company -- to the fourth quarter as it works o
Mario Ho Yau-kwan, the youngest son of the late Macau casino tycoon Stanley Ho Hung-sun, has set up a family office platform to help wealthy families tap opportunities in the fast-growing Greater Bay Area. Ho, 26, a maths whizz and the youngest finance graduate ever from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has launched MSI Finance Management Company (MSI). Ho, who is the co-founder and vice-chairman of MSI, has been joined by four other investors, including chairman Leo Kei and well-known
The mall owner had to cut rents during the Covid-19 pandemic, keeping tenants out of bankruptcy but hurting its business.
(Bloomberg) -- More and more, investors are wondering whether the Federal Reserve will tweak its monetary policy toolkit to help out money markets that are starting to drown in a sea of cash.The Fed’s existing facilities have helped alleviate the impact of the growing dollar glut in short-term funding markets that’s outstripping the supply of investable securities and weighing down front-end rates. But officials can only continue to do so if money-market funds, which help funnel more than $4 tri
You're living inside a giant piggy bank now — and have options for shaking out some cash.
EV Aircraft company Vertical Aerospace announced last week that they would go public via a SPAC merger.
Banking giant JPMorgan is sitting on a near half-trillion-dollar stockpile of cash, waiting to invest in higher rates in the coming months, instead of buying Treasurys or other securities, Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said Monday at a virtual banking conference.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by STEPHANIE LECOCQ/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12072947bw) US President Joe Biden meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (not pictured) during a NATO summit at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 14 June 2021. The 30-nation alliance hopes to reaffirm its unity and discuss increasingly tense relations with China and Russia, as the organization pulls its troops out after 18 years in Afghanistan. NATO Summit in Brussel
(Bloomberg) -- Brazil is set to flood the world market with sugar as the transition to electric vehicles slashes demand for crop-based biofuels, according to a study led by an influential industry executive.Demand for ethanol, made mostly from sugar cane in Brazil, will likely start to decline in 2030 as EVs become more widespread, said Soren Jensen, the former chief operating officer of top sugar trader Alvean, who authored the study together with Mariana Perina Jirousek. That will leave miller
Shares of movie chain were aloft to start another week, with the company's stock headed sharply higher amid a social-media campaign to push it toward $60 a share.
A survey of fund managers found nearly three-quarters think the current spike in consumer prices will calm down.
If you recently started receiving Social Security benefits, here are three reasons you may be getting less than you expected.
The Indian rupee depreciated against the U.S. dollar for the fifth straight day on Monday as rising oil prices weighed on the currency despite strength in domestic equity markets.
Below is a new list using the same criteria we used to pull this list of heavily shorted stocks during the Reddit/Robinhood mania in late January. The biggest short squeeze in the Russell 3000 appears to be Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) which more than doubled in four weeks and was 27.82% sold short on June 11.
‘The pandemic sent my life back to the 1950s, as I had to cook, provide tech support and homeschool our child.'