Where rent prices declining in the US

According to a new Realtor.com report, rent prices are moderating nationwide, but still rising sharply in some metro areas. Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the unevenness in rent trends.

Hale notes there has been a "nationwide trend toward rent softening" over the past 8 months, but location remains key. While parts of the South and West are seeing declines, major coastal cities like Boston and New York continue facing increases up to 6%.

However, Hale says the overall alleviation in rent pressures could "free up options for people" and provide budget relief to consumers.

