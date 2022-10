Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The judge in the criminal trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump's real estate company on charges of tax fraud set opening statements for Monday after the conclusion of jury selection on Friday with six alternates named to the panel. The Manhattan district attorney's office last year charged the Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, with awarding "off the books" benefits to some senior executives over a 15-year period, enabling certain employees to understate their taxable compensation and the company to evade payroll taxes. Weisselberg in August pleaded guilty and will testify for the prosecution.