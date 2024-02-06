Who's to blame for monstrous national debt? Nearly everybody

A US Court of Appeals panel has denied former President Donald Trump his bid for presidential immunity from prosecution related to the 2020 election.

Yahoo Finance Senior Columnist Rick Newman explains the implications for Trump, while also covering the national debt's momentous rise to over $34 trillion and who is to blame.

