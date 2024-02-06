Advertisement
Who's to blame for monstrous national debt? Nearly everybody

Brad Smith and Seana Smith

A US Court of Appeals panel has denied former President Donald Trump his bid for presidential immunity from prosecution related to the 2020 election.

Yahoo Finance Senior Columnist Rick Newman explains the implications for Trump, while also covering the national debt's momentous rise to over $34 trillion and who is to blame.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

