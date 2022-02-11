Why 5-7 Fed rate hikes are on the table, according to J.P. Morgan’s Chair of Global Research
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- CYDVF
- ^DJI
- SPY
- ^RUT
- ^TYX
- ^IXIC
- ^TNX
J.P. Morgan’s Chair of Global Research Joyce Chang joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what investors should watch out for with the choppy market amid the Fed's next moves.