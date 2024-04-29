Why these analysts are bullish on healthcare stocks

The healthcare sector has underperformed throughout 2024, but as the first quarter earnings season unfolds, Jefferies Healthcare Services Equity Research Analyst Brian Tanquilut and Grey Ghost Advisors Private Equity Investor Meghan Fitzgerald join Market Domination to discuss how investors should position themselves in this market.

Fitzgerald remains bullish on the healthcare sector, believing it still has "a lot of long and important tailwinds." She cites the sector's historical outperformance during market downturns and election years as reasons for her optimism. Fitzgerald anticipates strong earnings from companies with GLP-1 drug portfolios this week, describing it as an "easy beat."

Tanquilut notes a "rise in broader healthcare utilization trends," which is now reflected in healthcare insurers' earnings. While there has been weakness in this area, he highlights the "strength in volume" from healthcare providers. However, Tanquilut acknowledges that with consumer spending slowing, consumer-focused healthcare segments, such as drugstores, have experienced pressure.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith