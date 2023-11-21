Why Best Buy can handle the pressure of lower demand

Shares of Best Buy (BBY) traded lower on Tuesday as the company reported a fall in comparable sales for the eighth stragiht quarter. According to Reuters, Best Buy forecasted a bigger decline in annual comparable sales and pointed to "difficult to predict" consumer demand. Due to economic headwinds for consumers like interest rates, credit card debt, and the student loan repayments resuming, discretionary spending is down. Seth Basham, Wedbush Securities Managing Director, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss why despite these headwinds for retailers, Best Buy is still in a decent position to take on the weakening demand from consumers

Basham gives context to the retailers consumer base: "Best Buy's average customer scues to be a little bit higher income than the national average, so that helps them because we're seeing that low to mid income consumer under more pressure now. They're exhausting their savings from the pandemic and dipping into credit cards to support spending and therefore pulling back more than that mid to high-end consumer. Secondly, Best Buy itself does have a big credit card portfolio profit sharing program with its private label provider, and we are expecting some pressure on profitability from that program into 2024 as those lots rates rise. Right now, we think it's under control but it's a head wind to drive margins in 2024."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.