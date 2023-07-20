Why Biden shouldn't brag about bringing down the national debt: Columnist

President Biden has been making a big claim about the national debt on the campaign trail. Biden has been saying he has reduced the national debt by $1.7 trillion within his first two years in office. Yahoo Finance Senior Columnist Rick Newman clarifies that while the claim is technically correct, the cuts are attributed to a reduction in emergency COVID spending which was authorized during the peak of the national debt in 2020. Newman explains that "the deficit is not doing well at all" and is much higher than it was before the pandemic began.