Why bitcoin and other cryptocurrency prices are falling today

Stablecoins, which are virtual tokens pegged to traditional currencies such as the U.S. dollar, held gains on Thursday in the midst of a sell-off in risk assets such as stocks and bitcoin after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Bitcoin was last down 3.1% at $36,121, while ether slid 4.1% to $2,475, following Russia's invasion. "You have a risk-off environment that's been happening for months now, and that in some ways has increased the demand for digital dollars, and so we've certainly seen into the end of last year and through today pretty significant growth in demand for USDC," said Jeremy Allaire, cofounder and chief executive officer of Circle, referring to the stablecoin USD coin, pegged to the U.S. dollar on a 1-to-1 basis.