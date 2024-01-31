Advertisement
Why Byron Allen may want Paramount

Akiko Fujita and Rachelle Akuffo

The list of bids for Paramount Global (PARA) just got longer. Media mogul Byron Allen has put in an offer of $14.3 billion in cash to acquire all of the company's outstanding shares, according to Bloomberg. Unlike other bidders, Allen wants Paramount's linear networks, but would sell its studio business. Analysts say the 50% premium could appeal to shareholders.

Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal reports on this story and deep dives into the possible benefits of this move, for Allen.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Eyek Ntekim

