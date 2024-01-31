Why Byron Allen may want Paramount

The list of bids for Paramount Global (PARA) just got longer. Media mogul Byron Allen has put in an offer of $14.3 billion in cash to acquire all of the company's outstanding shares, according to Bloomberg. Unlike other bidders, Allen wants Paramount's linear networks, but would sell its studio business. Analysts say the 50% premium could appeal to shareholders.

Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal reports on this story and deep dives into the possible benefits of this move, for Allen.

Editor's note: This article was written by Eyek Ntekim