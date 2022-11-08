U.S. markets close in 4 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,838.33
    +31.53 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,200.21
    +373.21 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,653.41
    +88.89 (+0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,820.74
    +10.93 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.44
    -0.35 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.40
    +35.90 (+2.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    +0.65 (+3.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0069
    +0.0050 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1380
    -0.0760 (-1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1561
    +0.0049 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.4460
    -1.1290 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,646.21
    -1,144.50 (-5.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    463.00
    +1.09 (+0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,303.66
    +3.67 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,872.11
    +344.47 (+1.25%)
     
6

Why diesel prices are ripping higher

Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré explains the factors pulling diesel prices higher as the U.S. faces a shortage amid refinery maintenance and the Russia-Ukraine war.

