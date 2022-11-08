Why diesel prices are ripping higher
Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré explains the factors pulling diesel prices higher as the U.S. faces a shortage amid refinery maintenance and the Russia-Ukraine war.
Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré explains the factors pulling diesel prices higher as the U.S. faces a shortage amid refinery maintenance and the Russia-Ukraine war.
Lyft Co-Founder John Zimmer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's latest quarterly earnings, the sell-off in the stock, the outlook for profitability and growth, recent mass layoffs, competing for market share with Uber, and the future of autonomous vehicles.
(Bloomberg) -- Over the last decade, as rock-bottom interest rates depressed returns on fixed-income assets, the alchemists of Wall Street came up with a solution for investors who needed fatter yields: a whole series of complex products that spun extra basis points out of comatose markets.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second
The GOP's biggest feud, explained
Valuations for Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Tesla and Alphabet have lost a combined $3.4 trillion this year, according to market analysis firm Finbold.
There are sharply different views from the bond market and some Wall Street analysts on rates and potentially peak inflation.
A fresh government inflation reading and U.S. midterm elections are the most highly anticipated events on Wall Street’s radar this week.
With mortgage rates more than double than what they were a year ago, would-be buyers may be wondering if they should put a down payment on a property now, before rates go higher — or wait for the market to slow further.
Sabra (SBRA) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of -5.26% and 10.61%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Veru Inc. (VERU) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn't suggest further strength down the road.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 9.86% and 2.52%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$239.4m (down 15...
Broadmark Realty (BRMK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -25% and 9.40%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
The $1.9 billion Powerball winner should heed these 5 common mistakes from previous lottery winners.
If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. But the long term shareholders of Alibaba Group...
Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Net loss: US$302.1m (down by...
Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$4.39b (down 10% from 3Q...
R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -163.64% and 5.03%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$7.04b (down 5.1% from 3Q...
Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) stock is struggling amid the crypto winter in 2022. The cryptocurrency exchange platform saw its revenue and profits fall as retail investors transact less frequently. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov.
Investors are turning hopeful ahead of the EV maker's third-quarter earnings as macro headwinds start to fade.