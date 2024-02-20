Why disinflation in services could be terrible for rate cuts

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, services Inflation in the United States decreased slightly to 4.94% in January of 2024 from 4.95% in December of 2023. In the US, services inflation accounts for almost 57% of the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Global X Senior Portfolio Strategist Michelle Cluver joins Yahoo Finance to discuss why she believes inflation in services remains one of the biggest risks to the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut forecasts.

Cluver gives insight into how she gets to her stance: "We've been seeing really good disinflation in the goods areas. But, the services areas remain too hot and if we think about concerns about wage price and spirals, that's really in the services area. So from the sustainability of the inflation trend, getting that disinflation into services is key. Thinking about the FOMC minutes from the January meeting, there was a lot of focus on what the Fed was saying in terms of both level as well as trend. I believe they're really focused on seeing an improving trend and the sustainability of that trend."

