Why election years are 'surprisingly positive' for markets

RBC Wealth Management vice president and financial advisor Nora Yousif joins Wealth! to break down the top tips for investors to boost their portfolios during the political volatility of an election year.

Yousif explains that election years follow a consistent pattern and are often positive for the market, despite turbulence: "Always keep a long-term approach when it comes to the market...We have a lot of change going on: we've got the election, wars, interest rate changes. But know that even with wars, from the humanitarian aspect of things, of course, that has a devastating effect from that standpoint. When it comes to the markets, again, it's a short-term effect. So it's good in all of these cases to keep a long-term perspective. "

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Wealth!

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino