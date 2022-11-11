U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,982.50
    +21.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,890.00
    +178.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,695.25
    +63.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,882.00
    +11.60 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.12
    +2.65 (+3.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.50
    +13.80 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0320
    +0.0123 (+1.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8130
    -0.0160 (-0.42%)
     

  • Vix

    23.54
    -2.55 (-9.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1778
    +0.0076 (+0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.3410
    -2.3790 (-1.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,193.72
    -307.12 (-1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.33
    +21.05 (+5.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,346.33
    -29.01 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,263.57
    +817.47 (+2.98%)
     
1

Why Fed chair Powell doesn't want to repeat Volcker's biggest mistake

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre sits down with Founder and CEO of TheMacroCompass.com, Alfonso Peccatiello, as they discuss Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell.

Recommended Stories