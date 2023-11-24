Why the Fed may not cut rates as soon as investors hope

Investors are increasingly hopeful that the Federal Reserve will start cutting rates in 2024. But those rate cuts may not come as soon they'd hope, according to Innovator Capital Management Head of Investment Strategy and Research Tim Urbanowicz.

Urbanowitz expressed skepticism about the market pricing in multiple rate cuts starting early next year, calling it “very aggressive and quite frankly, not something that you're going to see until you start to see wages come down at a more meaningful clip."

Urbanowitz advises investors to focus on “remaining invested in the equity market," cautioning against going to cash

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.